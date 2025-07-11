Attorney General James Takes Action to Protect Survivors of Domestic Violence

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today joined a coalition of 21 other attorneys general in defending critical funding from the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) for organizations that provide services for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking. In an amicus brief filed with the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island, Attorney General James and the coalition argue that the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) new requirements that these organizations certify they will not use funding for services that don’t align with the Trump administration’s political agenda are illegal and will endanger vulnerable people. The Trump administration’s targeting of VAWA programs jeopardizes resources for both survivors and law enforcement that have helped dramatically reduce domestic violence since the law took effect in 1994.

“For decades, the Violence Against Women Act has helped protect domestic violence survivors and bring their abusers to justice,” said Attorney General James. “This administration’s illegal attempt to play politics with its funds will put the most vulnerable members of our communities in danger. I will continue to fight any reckless policy that puts New Yorkers at risk and makes it harder for our law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe.”

For the past 30 years, Congress has dedicated funds under VAWA to support training for law enforcement and provide medical care, hotlines, shelters, and services for survivors of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and other similar crimes. Under both Democratic and Republican administrations, more than $11 billion has been distributed under VAWA, which has helped dramatically reduce domestic violence by 64 percent.

As Attorney General James and the coalition note in the brief, VAWA programs have changed the way law enforcement responds to domestic violence by spurring investments in new forensic tools and victim advocates that have helped increase convictions and protect survivors. Every year, VAWA programs help train more than 600,000 professionals – including police officers, prosecutors, judges, and advocates – and provide more than two million individual services to survivors.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration imposed new conditions on VAWA funds to prohibit organizations that receive these funds from providing vaguely defined “out-of-scope” services, including those that promote so-called “diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility programs” and “gender ideology.” As Attorney General James and the coalition argue in the brief, these conditions will severely undermine public safety by threatening VAWA-funded organizations with prosecution for operating programs that serve the most vulnerable people. Congress has mandated that VAWA funds provide assistance to the LGBTQ community and other vulnerable groups like immigrants without legal status. As Attorney General James and the coalition argue, DOJ’s new conditions contradict Congress’ updates to VAWA that prevent discrimination in its programs. The brief also argues the conditions will affect public safety by making it harder for those in need to get help and inhibiting law enforcement from bringing abusers to justice.

Attorney General James and the coalition are urging the court to grant a preliminary injunction preventing DOJ’s new guidelines on VAWA funding from being enforced.

Joining Attorney General James in filing the brief are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.