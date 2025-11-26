Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Donnell Hogan

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) today released its report on the death of Donnell Hogan, who died on May 13, 2025 following an encounter with members of the Syracuse Police Department (SPD) in Syracuse. After a thorough investigation, which included review of body-worn camera footage, written statements from involved officers, and 911 calls, interviews with witnesses, and comprehensive legal analysis, OSI concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer’s actions were justified under New York law.

At approximately 10 p.m. on May 13, SPD officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a man firing a gun outside and inside an apartment building on North Townsend Street in Syracuse. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses informed them that a man in a wheelchair on the second floor was shooting a gun. The SPD officers split into two teams and entered the building by separate entrances, using different stairwells to go up to the second floor.

The first team of officers arrived on the second floor and encountered Mr. Hogan in his wheelchair in the hallway, and officers positioned themselves approximately 60 feet away. Officers were unable to see Mr. Hogan’s hands, and immediately began shouting, “show your hands!” The second team of officers approached from a stairwell at the opposite end of the second floor and entered a hallway perpendicular to where Mr. Hogan and the first team were positioned. Mr. Hogan was facing the hallway from which the second team of officers emerged. As the officers entered through a stairwell door, Mr. Hogan raised a gun with his right hand and fired in their direction. The lead officer from the first team then discharged a single round, fatally striking Mr. Hogan. Officers recovered a pistol at the scene.

Under New York’s justification law, a police officer may use deadly physical force when the officer reasonably believes it to be necessary to defend against the use of deadly physical force by another. In this case, officers responded to an apartment building after receiving reports of a man firing a gun. When officers encountered Mr. Hogan, they directed him to show his hands, but Mr. Hogan failed to comply and instead raised his gun at an officer and fired. Under these circumstances, given the law and the evidence, a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer’s use of deadly physical force against Mr. Hogan was justified, and therefore OSI determined that criminal charges would not be pursued in this matter.