TitleFrame Film Mixer Becoming One of Georgia’s Premiere Filmmaker Networking Events

From the June Film Mixer.

The TitleFrame Film Mixer marked a major milestone for the bi-monthly networking series, with hundreds of creatives in attendance.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The June installment of the TitleFrame Film Mixer, held Saturday, June 28, 2025, marked a major milestone for the bi-monthly networking series, with hundreds of filmmakers, actors, screenwriters, producers, and creative professionals in attendance. Hosted by TitleFrame—a full-service film and video production company—the Film Mixer has quickly become one of the most vital gatherings for Georgia’s independent film community.Each Film Mixer offers a unique blend of education, networking, and hands-on engagement, and the June event delivered on all fronts. The evening featured a powerful keynote presentation by guest speaker Beth B. Moore, an entertainment attorney and former Georgia State House representative, who gave a crucial talk on Film Law and creative rights in the industry.One of the night’s highlights was a dynamic Screenwriting Panel, moderated by film director and producer Andrew Burn (@andrewburnfilm) and featuring a powerhouse lineup of writers: Mike Hale – Screenwriter, professor, and musician; Jen Butler – Dark comedy screenwriter, Barnes & Noble bestselling author, and one of the ISA’s Top 25 Screenwriters to Watch in 2025 (with over 300K followers online @jenbutlersays); Dayna Noffke – WGAE writer and director of female-powered horror with hear; Alex Javo – Writer, director, and star of Ambrogio: The First Vampire, now in wide release.The June Mixer also offered live demos and activations, including a special FX makeup demonstration by Noah Rosenthal of The Catalyst FX, meet and greet with swag from Quixote Production Supplies, and a grip truck tour and on-set lighting experience hosted by Solaris Light and Grip. Local food vendors served hot plates alongside a full-service bar and a sober bar option, ensuring everyone had something to enjoy.TitleFrame’s in-house multi-cam team, directed by Matt Bryant, captured the panel discussions and activations, now available on TitleFrame’s social media.Sponsors for the June Film Mixer included: Quixote Production Supplies (presenting sponsor), Gigrite, Vision Studios, The Atlanta Global Film Festival, The Campy Cult B-movie Fest, Andy Lights, The Catalyst FX, Burn x Bouge, and Solaris Light and Grip.Coming Up Next: August 23 Mixer — Featuring STUNTS!The next TitleFrame Film Mixer takes place on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Vision Studios Event Venue, with a high-impact focus on STUNTS. Attendees will hear from professional stunt doubles (from Marvel films) and stunt coordinators, with live demos and hands-on learning experiences.To learn more, get involved, or RSVP for the next event, visit www.titleframe.com

