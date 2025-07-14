eResearch Publishes Initiation Report on Turnium Technology Group Inc.

eResearch

TTGI Offers Secure Connectivity and Scalable IT Services to the Underserved SME Market

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV:TTGI)

TTGI’s platform has evolved beyond SD-WAN into a fully integrated, subscription-based TaaS offering. Built for channel partners, it targets SMEs, a segment underserved by larger enterprise IT vendors.” — Christopher P Thompson

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equity Research firm eResearch Corporation is pleased to announce the publication of an Initiation Report on Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI | FSE: E48), an international provider of scalable, secure, and cost-effective network and Information Technology (IT) solutions through a unified Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) model. The 61-page report is now available at www.eresearch.com.

The company operates through three wholly owned subsidiaries: Turnium Network Solutions Inc. (TNSI), Claratti, and Tenacious Networks (TNET). TTGI’s platform integrates software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN), managed cybersecurity, and cloud-based IT services, all delivered through a global network of channel partners that includes internet service providers (ISPs), managed service providers (MSPs), and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company targets the 20–250 seat SME segment, a large but often underserved market in the IT space.

In August 2024, TTGI acquired Claratti Limited, an Australian-based IT solutions provider, expanding the company’s recurring revenue base and its reach across Asia-Pacific. Claratti provides managed services with a strong compliance focus, supporting standards such as ISO27001, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, Essential Eight, and GDPR. It also operates a 24/7 Security Operations Centre (SOC).

The Claratti acquisition nearly doubled TTGI’s revenue, expanded its operational scale, enhanced its access to OEM partners, and established customers across the Asia-Pacific region, while strengthening its recurring revenue profile.

With the integration of Claratti’s TaaS platform, TTGI is now positioned to accelerate its global expansion and deliver secure, scalable IT solutions to businesses of all sizes within the underserved SME market.

eResearch estimates that TTGI’s revenue will almost double to $10.2 million in Fiscal 2025, ending September 30, and $13.4 million in Fiscal 2026, reflecting the full-year impact of the Claratti acquisition and the company’s strengthened recurring revenue model.

TTGI’s SD-WAN technology is designed to operate across public and private cloud environments and supports flexible hybrid work models. The platform offers centralized management, dynamic link steering, and policy-based routing. Its white-label capabilities allow partners to fully brand and control the customer relationship.

The company recently launched a next-generation Universal Edge Device (UED), which incorporates AI-based monitoring, fingerprint authentication, and remote management. The UED connects directly to TTGI’s global network operations (NOC), security operations (SOC), and IT Help Desk centers, enabling real-time visibility and zero-touch provisioning. The device is offered on a subscription basis, creating new monthly recurring revenue streams for partners.

TTGI generates a majority of its revenue from multi-year contracts with partners, supporting revenue visibility and reducing cash flow volatility. As of the first half of Fiscal 2025, approximately 80% of TTGI’s revenue was recurring. The company’s modular architecture, partner-first strategy, and focus on margin expansion are key drivers of its long-term business model.

In the report, Christopher P. Thompson, Director of Equity Research at eResearch, stated, “TTGI’s platform has evolved beyond SD-WAN into a fully integrated, subscription-based Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) offering. Built for its channel partners, the platform targets Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the 20 to 250-seat range, a segment underserved by larger enterprise IT vendors.”

Based on eResearch’s valuation analysis, TTGI is trading at a 1.7x Enterprise Value to Fiscal 2025 Revenue (EV/Revenue), presenting an attractive valuation compared to US Small Cap SaaS industry peers trading at an average of 2.3x EV/Revenue and well below Canadian SaaS industry peers trading at 4.0x.

eResearch’s Initiation Report provides a detailed analysis of TTGI’s business structure, competitive positioning, financial performance, and strategic outlook. The report also includes a comprehensive valuation review and a summary of risk factors relevant to the company’s operations. As with all growth-stage technology companies, TTGI faces risks related to competition, integration of acquisitions, and evolving market dynamics.

The full 61-page Initiation Report is available for free download at < www.eresearch.com >.

