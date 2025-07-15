Evidencity Partners with Southern Pulse to Accelerate Global Expansion of AI-Powered Research Solutions

Strategic partnership brings two decades of Latin American expertise and Nelson AI research companion to global markets.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evidencity, a leading provider of data, research and compliance solutions , today announced a strategic operating partnership with Southern Pulse, a boutique investigations firm with two decades of specialized experience in Latin American markets.The strategic partnership positions Evidencity to accelerate the global expansion of Southern Pulse's AI research companion, Nelson , while significantly deepening its capabilities across Latin American markets.The partnership leverages Evidencity's established client relationships, technology team, and global collections network to scale Southern Pulse's innovative AI research technology beyond its current focus on the Americas. Nelson, Southern Pulse's flagship AI research companion, will now benefit from Evidencity's emerging and edge markets reach to serve clients worldwide."This partnership represents a pivotal moment in our growth strategy," said Evidencity Partner David Niccolini."Southern Pulse brings not only cutting-edge AI research technology but also invaluable on-the-ground expertise that has been refined over twenty years of operations in Latin America. Their deep understanding of the Americas and investigative methodology provides us with a proven blueprint for expansion."Southern Pulse's two decades of experience conducting in-depth, on-the-ground research throughout Latin America offers Evidencity a strategic framework for identifying and partnering with boutique investigations firms in other key markets. This partnership model allows Evidencity to strengthen its current offerings while maintaining the specialized local expertise that clients value in complex cross-border investigations.The partnership also brings Evidencity access to an established client portfolio that spans multiple industries and jurisdictions across Latin America. These existing relationships will be expanded to offer Evidencity's full suite of global services, beyond their current regional scope.“Evidencity was born the moment that we at Southern Pulse realized an opportunity for global reach but didn’t want to dilute the brand,” said Samuel Logan, founder of both Southern Pulse and Evidencity.“Southern Pulse’s model for ground up research and a deep understanding of how data is locally organized drove the focus of Evidencity’s innovative ‘dirt to consumer’ research methodology,” he added.This strategic partnership allows Evidencity’s operations team to completely handle Southern Pulse’s back office needs, enabling former Director of Operations for Southern Pulse, Caitlin Klemme, to represent both companies as the Director of Client Relationships.“This strategic partnership puts our clients at the forefront, offering them unparalleled access to the best research and data for emerging markets whether it be AI-powered, hybrid, or boots on the ground. While existing solutions across compliance, research and investigations focus on methodologies for the post-9/11 world, Southern Pulse and Evidencity have always remained a step ahead. There is a significant gap in the market for high quality research, investigations, and data curation that support the delivery of top-knotch information on emerging and edge markets. Together we fill it.”, said Klemme.The partnership supports Evidencity's broader strategy of combining advanced technology solutions with deep regional expertise to deliver comprehensive investigative and research services to clients operating in increasingly complex global markets.Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed. The strategic operating partnership is effective immediately.

