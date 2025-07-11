Adi Adair Joins S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp as Chief Financial Officer

Adi Adair - SCDC's CFO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ms. Adi Adair as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 10, 2025. Ms. Adair will report directly to Mr. Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder, Chief Visionary Officer, and Chairman of the Board.With a stellar career spanning high-impact leadership roles in real estate, construction, hospitality, and entertainment, Ms. Adair brings to SCDC a proven track record of financial transformation and executive excellence. She will play a central role in driving SCDC’s financial strategy, overseeing capital deployment, and strengthening financial operations across the organization’s growing portfolio of multifamily developments.“Adi is a visionary leader and a master of complexity, with decades of experience restructuring billion-dollar portfolios, optimizing capital strategy, and aligning finance with innovation,” said Mr. Abdur-Raheem. “Her precision, energy, and deep expertise in managing real estate development finance at scale are exactly what SCDC needs as we transition into our next phase of national growth.”Prior to joining SCDC, Ms. Adair served as Chief Financial Officer for American Dream and Mall of America, where she led the restructuring of $3 billion in debt, managed $5.1 billion in construction financing, and spearheaded the financial turnaround of one of the most ambitious entertainment and retail destinations in the country. Her leadership also includes executive roles at Related Companies, Treetop Development, and Housing Trust Group, where she managed complex financial portfolios, streamlined accounting operations, and secured high-stakes institutional capital.Ms. Adair holds a Master’s degree in Accounting and Taxation from Florida International University and a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Political Science from Florida State University. Bilingual in English and Spanish and active in numerous civic and professional organizations, she is a respected force in finance and a strong advocate for innovation and diversity in the real estate industry."I’m excited to join a mission-driven organization like SCDC that’s building not just properties, but legacy-level impact for communities and Investor-Purchasers,” Ms. Adair shared. “Together, we will ensure our financial platform is as bold and transformational as our vision.”Ms. Adair’s appointment signals SCDC’s commitment to assembling a world-class leadership team capable of delivering unprecedented returns and long-term value—while remaining grounded in transparency, equity, and impact.

