Mali Wilson Brings Her Signature 'Art Deco Vocals' Home to Chicago After Years of Global Creative Collaboration

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years of traveling the globe, creating with her Grammy Award-winning community, and performing on stages from Miami to Las Vegas and beyond, Mali Wilson — Grammy-nominated producer, Emmy Award winner, and renowned creative force — returns to her hometown of Chicago for two rare and intimate performances. Set for July 18 and 19 at the Epiphany Center for the Arts, these evenings promise a blend of conversation, storytelling, and a deeply personal serenade.Her voice has been described as “Art Deco” — elegant, bold, and architectural. It evokes the glamour of a bygone era while remaining unmistakably modern. Rich, cinematic, and intentional, her tone is a reflection of both her technical command and emotional depth — the kind of voice that feels built, like a masterpiece, note by note.Mali Wilson made a dazzling return to the Chicago scene this past May, gracing an exclusive gathering of artistic royalty at the illustrious studio of celebrated photographer Sandro Miller and director Claudie Miller. The intimate soirée was the perfect backdrop for the prodigal daughter’s comeback, surrounded by the city’s elite and creative luminaries. The event, which celebrated Spanish visual artist Angel Haro, also featured powerful performances by Wilson as well as Saxophonist Isaiah Collier, offering an early glimpse into her musical return and reaffirming her deep ties to the city’s vibrant creative class.Her recent single, “Ascension,” produced by Grammy-winner Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, captures the emotional weight and triumph of rising into one’s rightful place. Recorded at the legendary Royal Studios in Memphis, the track features the same microphones once used by Aretha Franklin and Al Green — a spiritual and sonic lineage not lost on Wilson. The song speaks to the upward journey of transformation: from music executive to vocalist, from architect of sound to voice of it.Soon after, she released “Do It Again,” produced by acclaimed saxophonist Kenneth Whalum at Stonewood Studios in metro Atlanta. The track is a bold affirmation that despite life’s challenges, every moment has been worth it — and yes, she would do it all again.This new chapter in Wilson’s artistry was inspired by the unwavering love and support of her husband, business, and writing partner, Eric Donovan Wilson. Their creative and personal partnership reignited her passion for singing. Together, they’ve spent the last three years creating with her Grammy Award-winning community — co-writing, recording, and performing internationally, and continuing to build a sound that is both globally relevant and deeply personal.Giving back has always been central to Mali Wilson’s purpose. Through their Earth Angel Foundation, she and Eric have invested in opening doors for the next generation of creatives — especially those from her hometown. She has placed songs by producers from Waukegan, North Chicago, Evanston, and the city of Chicago into major film and TV projects and has created opportunities for local talent to contribute to post-production music supervision for film.Now, she is committed to offering others the same kind of life-changing opportunity that was extended to her — by billionaire philanthropist Richard Driehaus and Clio-winning producer Alan Moore, who believed in her early on. With gratitude and grace, she’s using her platform to create legacy-level impact.Now, with her voice stronger and more intentional than ever, Mali Wilson invites her hometown audience to experience an evening of connection, storytelling, and soul. These two exclusive shows at Epiphany Center for the Arts are not just concerts — they’re a celebration of return, rebirth, and timeless sound.Performance DetailsMali Wilson: Live in ChicagoDates: Friday, July 18 & Saturday, July 19Location: Epiphany Center for the Arts – Chicago, ILFormat: An intimate evening of conversation and serenadeAbout Mali WilsonMali Wilson is a Grammy-nominated producer, Emmy Award-winning producer, and creative executive known for her work with some of the most iconic voices in music. With a career that has spanned studio leadership, brand partnerships, and international performances, she now reclaims center stage with a sound that is both timeless and fresh — a voice often described as Art Deco in its elegance, structure, and soul. Through her Earth Angel Foundation and Stonewood Studios, she continues to open creative and professional doors for underrepresented talent, making a lasting impact across the industry and in her beloved Chicago.Media Contact:Anne RothschildAnne@theretnuhagency.com

