Veteran Dr. Robert Petties Sr. Shares His Story of Survival in Battle Tested Soldier — On The BrightWord Books Podcast

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, veteran, and trauma survivor Dr. Robert Petties Sr. is on a mission to prove that true strength is forged through life’s harshest battles. In his new book, Battle Tested Soldier, Dr. Petties Sr. opens up about surviving physical, mental, and spiritual warfare — both on the military battlefield and within the walls of his own home. Recently featured on The BrightWord Books Podcast, Dr. Petties Sr. shared powerful reflections, raw truths, and an unwavering message of hope for readers and listeners facing silent struggles of their own.

Battle Tested Soldier isn’t a story for the untouched or untested. It’s for anyone who knows hardship. Dr. Petties Sr. recounts his experiences under fire, his fight to keep his sanity through domestic violence, and the long road to reclaiming faith and purpose. “If you’ve never struggled, this book might not be for you,” says Dr. Petties Sr. “But if you have scars — seen or unseen — then I wrote this for you.”

On The BrightWord Books Podcast, Dr. Petties Sr. spoke candidly about what inspired him to write Battle Tested Soldier, sharing how years of pain, survival, and redemption led him to believe his battles could help others find their own inner resilience. He discussed the three fronts of battle — physical, mental, and spiritual — and described moments when his faith was pushed to its limits. “Life is a series of hardships,” Dr. Petties Sr. told listeners. “But pain is pain — there’s no measure to it. What matters is how we stand back up.”

Since its release, Battle Tested Soldier has resonated with readers from all walks of life — veterans, survivors of abuse, and ordinary people who’ve felt crushed under life’s burdens. Dr. Petties Sr. has received countless messages from people who found courage in his pages. On the podcast, he reflected on what this feedback has meant to him: “When someone says my story helped them face their own battles — that’s worth every painful word I wrote.”

Dr. Petties Sr. hopes Battle Tested Soldier is only the beginning. His vision is to turn the book into a movement — a call for honest conversations about trauma, manhood, vulnerability, and faith. He plans to expand his mission through more speaking engagements, workshops, and mentoring programs that help people transform pain into purpose. “I believe everyone has a ‘battle-tested soldier’ within them,” he says. “Sometimes we just need someone to remind us it’s there.”

Battle Tested Soldier is available now on Amazon and other major retailers.

You can visit his website at: www.drrobertpettiessr.com

About the Author:

Dr. Robert Petties Sr. is a U.S. military veteran, survivor, and motivational author dedicated to helping others fight their unseen battles. Through his writing, podcast appearances, and future community projects, Dr. Petties Sr. aims to empower people to confront hardship, rediscover hope, and live as warriors of faith and resilience.

