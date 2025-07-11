Experience.com Announces 2024 Top Performers List: 500 Loan Officers Redefining Customer Experience in Mortgage Industry

Being ranked #1 has helped me engage more clients and grow referrals. Experience.com has turned feedback into results and increased my online visibility.” — Jennifer Ballheimer, Mortgage Loan Officer

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience.com, the leading platform for reputation and customer experience management, has announced its 2024 Top Performers List, honoring 500 exceptional loan officers who are redefining excellence across the mortgage industry.

Now in its 10th year, the Top Performers List is built on verified customer interactions and real-world performance data. Rankings are powered by Experience.com’s proprietary algorithm, which evaluates three essential metrics: volume of verified reviews, survey completion rate, and average star rating. This balanced method highlights consistency—not just performance.

“In a competitive market, speed and pricing are no longer the only differentiators,” said Scott Harris, CEO of Experience.com. “Top loan officers are prioritizing transparency, responsiveness, and trust—using customer feedback as a strategic asset for long-term success.”

Driving the Future of Mortgage Experience

The 2024 Top Performers are not just meeting expectations—they’re exceeding them through technology adoption, data-driven coaching, and intentional reputation management.

Jennifer Ballheimer, the #1 ranked loan officer and a standout at Mortgage Financial Services, shared, “Being ranked #1 has helped me engage more clients and grow referrals. Experience.com has turned feedback into results and increased my online visibility.”

The company’s proprietary Search Rank platform plays a pivotal role in enhancing visibility by helping loan officers improve their local Google rankings through verified reviews and reputation optimization.

Seth Bennett, loan officer at Hallmark Home Mortgage, added, “When clients reach out, it’s like they already know me. That trust starts with the online feedback they see.”

Key Highlights from the 2024 List

Broad Industry Reach: 500 loan officers from 102 companies were recognized. Major contributors include Fairway, Guild, Silverton, Homestead, Movement, and Ruoff, each with 20+ honorees.



Customer Satisfaction Excellence:

Top 10: 4.94-star average | 229 reviews | 53.7% survey completion

Top 100: 4.94-star average | 148 reviews | 47.4% completion

Top 500: 4.93-star average | 97 reviews | 46.4% completion



Performance Ranges:

Survey completion from 22.6% to 90%+

Review counts from 49 to over 420



A Roadmap for Growth Through Experience

This list serves as a guide for professionals aiming to scale through customer experience—emphasizing proactive reputation management, feedback-driven journeys, and AI-powered personalization.

“Experience.com provides real-time insights into what clients truly value,” said Julie Wallace, EVP of Sales & Marketing at Mortgage Financial Services. “It drives coaching, retention, and referrals—core to delivering exceptional service.”

The 2024 Top Performers demonstrate how reputation and real-time feedback can lead the mortgage industry forward. Explore the Full List>

