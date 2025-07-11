A Memoir of Survival, Silence, and Finally, a Voice by Pamela Elaine Telford

Pamela Elaine Telford - Author The Big Dark: A Memoir of Survival, Silence, and Finally, a Voice

A Gripping Memoir that Breaks the Silence on Hidden Abuse—One Voice at a Time

RENTON, WA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her powerful debut memoir, The Big Dark: A Memoir of Survival, Silence, and Finally, a Voice, Pamela Elaine Telford rips the veil off decades of covert emotional and psychological abuse in a story that will resonate with countless survivors who’ve been conditioned to endure in silence.For over thirty years, Pam lived what appeared to be a successful, fulfilling life—a devoted wife, mother, and professional. But behind closed doors, she faced a much darker reality: isolation, manipulation, and emotional trauma at the hands of a man who presented himself as a hero but operated as a skilled narcissist.With courage and compassion, Telford offers readers an unfiltered look into the painful dynamics of trauma bonding, gaslighting, and emotional entrapment. From the disorienting highs of love bombing to the crushing lows of psychological control, The Big Dark explores the quiet devastation of abuse that leaves no bruises but inflicts lasting scars.“If you’ve ever questioned your reality, minimized your pain, or stayed silent to keep the peace—this book is for you,” Telford writes. More than a memoir, The Big Dark is a lifeline—a beacon of hope for those still living in the shadows.Pam Telford, RDH, is no stranger to service. A longtime dental hygienist, high school teacher, and coach, she has dedicated over four decades to helping others. Now, with The Big Dark, she turns her focus inward, bravely telling her own story so others might recognize their own.The Big Dark is not just about surviving abuse—it’s about reclaiming power, voice, and self-worth. It’s a story of resilience, of waking up, and of choosing to rise.The book is now available for pre-order on Amazon and other online retailers . To learn more, visit https://www.pamelatelford.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

