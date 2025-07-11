SciSure Sponsors The Engine to Deepen Commitment to Tough Tech Startups

The partnership will provide The Engine’s resident companies with critical digital infrastructure for EHS, LabOps, and compliance tracking.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SciSure, formerly SciShield and eLabNext, is proud to announce the formal sponsorship of The Engine, a nonprofit founded by MIT to incubate and accelerate early-stage Tough Tech companies from idea to impact. This sponsorship marks the next step in a partnership rooted in a shared mission: helping startups accelerate the development of life-changing technologies, treatments, and healthcare solutions.

SciSure was recently formed from the merger of SciShield and eLabNext. Both companies were longtime partners of The Engine: For years, SciShield supported The Engine with environmental health and safety (EHS) and compliance infrastructure, while eLabNext powered the digital backbone of many resident companies. Now, by joining forces, SciShield and eLabNext are expanding their support— giving Tough Tech entrepreneurs connected access to the critical digital tools, compliance frameworks, and operational resources they need to scale and succeed.

"We’ve seen firsthand how important the right infrastructure is for Tough Tech startups to reach the market," said Jon Zibell, VP of Global Alliances and Marketing for SciSure "By deepening our partnership with The Engine, we’re making it easier for innovators to focus on what matters most—delivering breakthroughs that have a lasting impact on society."

“Given the fact that science is moving more and more towards Tough Tech and Tech Bio (as in technology-first, using advanced computational tools like AI, ML, cloud, and data engineering), it is so important to be able to create an API/SDK-Powered ecosystem for scientists that know that we can support their platforms, automation, and scalability,” said Zareh Zurabyan, VP of Commercial, Americas for SciSure.

Through this enhanced partnership, The Engine’s resident companies will gain:

- Integrated Digital Operations: Access to eLabNext’s Digital Lab Platform (DLP), combining ELN, LIMS, lab automation, and compliance tracking into one connected system.

- Built-in EHS and Compliance Support: SciShield’s platform ensures startups meet regulatory standards from day one, reducing risk and saving time.

- Early Access Incentives: Special access to tailored onboarding, incentives, and ongoing support for adopting SciShield and eLabNext solutions.

- Best-in-Class Software: A full suite of software solutions for Scientists, LabOps, and EHS to ensure the highest probability of achieving commercial success and making a lasting impact.

- Education and Collaboration: New opportunities for startups to participate in co-hosted workshops, hands-on training, and knowledge-sharing sessions on lab digitalization, safety, and compliance.

“For years, SciSchield and eLabNext have provided critical infrastructure and resources to fuel the growth of our residents,” said Alexa Monti, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at The Engine. “We are now thrilled to welcome their sponsorship as SciSure. Partnerships like this are essential to building a resilient innovation ecosystem that enables founders to transform breakthrough ideas into world-changing impact.”

About The Engine:

The Engine is a nonprofit incubator and accelerator dedicated to supporting early-stage Tough Tech companies tackling the world's greatest challenges. Founded by MIT in 2016, The Engine provides critical support for Tough Tech companies in the form of specialized lab and fabrication infrastructure, programming and mentorship, and an ecosystem of experts and investors. By bridging the gap between groundbreaking ideas and real-world impact, The Engine plays a crucial role in advancing solutions to complex global issues. For more information, visit engine.xyz

Media Contact:

press@engine.xyz

About SciSure:

SciSure is the result of a bold, deliberate merger between two established names in digital lab technology: eLabNext, long respected for its ELN and LIMS capabilities, and SciShield, a trusted leader in EHS, compliance, and lab safety. By combining our offerings, we have become the first Scientific Management Platform (SMP): a true home base for the modern lab.

SciSure unites the needs of Scientists, EHS, and LabOps professionals in one connected solution, delivering a seamless experience for safe, efficient, and reproducible scientific advancement.

Together, we’re shaping the future of lab digitalization—one platform, every workflow.

Media Contact:

Jon Zibell

Vice President of Global Alliances & Marketing

J.Zibell@scisure.com



SciSure, the Scientific Management Platform

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.