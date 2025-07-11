2025-26 Events Announced at Olympic Venues

Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted the New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority’s fall and winter 2025-2026 events schedule featuring eight World Cups and National Championship events taking place at legacy venues in Lake Placid. The announcement follows the recent news that Lake Placid was awarded the 2029 FIL World Championships.

“New York State’s commitment to winter sport and the Olympic Movement is highly recognized internationally.” Governor Hochul said. “We look forward to welcoming athletes from across the globe as they begin their final preparations on the road to the Olympics.”

The 2025-2026 major events schedule features a dynamic mix of returning events and exciting debuts across multiple sports disciplines, made possible by New York State’s investment in the Olympic Regional Development Authority (Olympic Authority) venues. The winter sports events take on added importance as part of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games season. Highlights of the Olympic Authority’s 2025-2026 schedule include:

WHOOP UCI Mountain Biking World Series: October 3-5, 2025

ISU Skate America: November 14-16, 2025

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup: December 12-14, 2025

FIL Luge World Cup: December 19-21, 2025

International Biathlon Union (IBU) Cup: February 23-March 8, 2026

ECAC Hockey Women’s Championships: March 6-7, 2026

FIS Cross-Country World Cup Finals: March 19-22, 2026

ECAC Hockey Men’s Championships: March 20-21, 2026

WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series, October 3-5

The WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series expands this year to include men’s and women’s downhill racing at Whiteface Mountain in addition to Cross-country World Cups at Mt Van Hoevenberg.

International Skating Union (ISU) Skate America, November 14-16

ISU Skate America returns to the Lake Placid Olympic Center’s Herb Brooks Arena—the site of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” and the inaugural Skate America in 1979 — for the first time since 2017. Part of the ISU Grand Prix series, this three-day event features top figure skaters from the U.S. and worldwide competing in women’s, men’s, pairs, and ice dance.

International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup, December 12-14

World Cup ski jumping returns to Lake Placid’s Olympic Jumping Complex for the fourth consecutive season. February 2025 marked the first-ever women’s individual World Cup event in the United States. This year’s competition features men’s, women’s, and mixed team events.

International Luge Federation (FIL) World Cup, December 19-21, 2025

Mt Van Hoevenberg is the third stop on the 2025-2026 FIL World Cup calendar as the world’s best men’s and women’s luge athletes look to accumulate World Cup points for the season and secure spots in the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

International Biathlon Union (IBU) Cup, February 23-March 8, 2026

Mt Van Hoevenberg’s biathlon facility was upgraded for the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games and now welcomes the IBU Cup, bringing top international biathletes to compete in Lake Placid for the first time since it last hosted a World Cup in 2004.

ECAC Hockey Women’s Championships: March 6-7, 2026; ECAC Hockey Men’s Championships: March 20-21, 2026

The ECAC Women’s Championship debuts in Lake Placid on March 6-7, featuring the final four teams competing for an ECAC tournament title and an NCAA bid. Two weeks later, the men’s tournament returns to the Herb Brooks Arena for the 22nd time.

International Ski Federation (FIS) Cross-Country World Cup Finals, March 19-22, 2026

The Cross-Country Skiing World Cup returns to Mt Van Hoevenberg for the first time since 1979 a few weeks after the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina. Following the success of the Stifel Loppet Cup in Minneapolis in 2024, Lake Placid became just the second U.S. venue to host a cross-country skiing World Cup since 2001.

Other 2025-2026 events include: Lake Placid Ice Dance Championships & International (July 27–31), USA Hockey Women’s National Festival (August 3–9), World Figure & Fancy Skating Championships (October 8–12), U.S. Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined National Championships (October 11–12), Adirondack Invitational (November 28-29), United States Biathlon Association (IBU) Junior Team Selections (December 26–31), International Bobsled & Skeleton (IBSF) North American Cup (January 2–10), Empire State Winter Games (February 5-8), US Ski Team Hole Shot (February 9-13), United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association (USCSA) National Championships (March 9–14), and IBSF Development School / NAC (March 9–22).

Whiteface, Gore, and Belleayre Mountains will also host a variety of alpine and freeride ski races, including Eastern Cups, North American Cups (NorAm), International Ski Federation (FIS) events, and United States Ski & Snowboard Association (USSA) competitions. These events will attract athletes from regional, national, and international levels.

The Olympic Center will welcome over 9,500 attendees to 25 conferences at the Lake Placid Conference Center. In addition, nearly every weekend is booked with youth and adult hockey tournaments, which deliver consistent economic returns. These events, spanning multiple days, drive lodging, dining, and retail activity across the region. In 2024-2025, Can/Am Hockey tournaments alone attracted approximately 25,000 multi-day visitors — many during the traditionally slower shoulder seasons — underscoring the critical role of sports tourism in sustaining year-round economic vitality.

Each year, over 2,500 elite-level athletes utilize the United States Olympic & Paralympic Training Center and thousands of athletes, coaches, and support staff utilize the Lake Placid venues annually, reinforcing Lake Placid’s role as a premier hub for high-performance training and athletic development.

While the Olympic Authority has long served as a winter tourism engine, the support, and initiatives over the past decade by the State of New York have transformed it into a four-season catalyst for economic growth. Through strategic enhancements in Olympic Authority venues, New York has reasserted itself as a global leader in winter and outdoor recreation. These enhancements have already fueled over 1.18 million visits annually — with steady year-over-year increases — generating widespread economic benefits for the North Country and beyond. Notably, the Olympic Authority was also awarded Plan B backup status for sliding events, underscoring the international recognition of its world-class facilities, although this designation was not activated.

New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority President and CEO Ashley Walden said, “These events are a testament to the enduring legacy of Lake Placid and their importance to our region. The record number of major competitions this season showcases how our Olympic legacy venues continue to drive world-class training and competition across multiple sport disciplines — all right here in the North Country.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s commitment to tourism and the greater Adirondack economy, coupled with the state’s strategic investments in the Olympic Authority venues, New York will continue to host world-class competitions that welcome athletes and fans from around the globe. These events will encourage more visitors to experience Lake Placid and the surrounding communities, which supports small businesses and helps to generate regional economic growth.”

About the Olympic Regional Development Authority

Established in 1982, the Olympic Regional Development Authority was created by the State of New York following the 1980 Olympic Winter Games to manage, market, maintain, and provide first-class facilities for training and competitions at all venues. The Olympic Authority facilities include Mt Van Hoevenberg, the Olympic Center, the Olympic Jumping Complex, and three ski areas: Belleayre Mountain, Gore Mountain, and Whiteface Mountain, as well as the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, the U.S. Luge Association facility, and the Olympic Authority's Corporate offices in Lake Placid. The Olympic Authority manages the Lake Placid Olympic Museum and Lake Placid Conference Center.

The organization and its mission are still firmly in place today, providing an economic engine for the entire region through increased tourism and jobs. The Olympic Authority has a proven track record of orchestrating large-scale international events. The organization’s multi-faceted management team oversees a spectrum of crucial planning and support functions and will be an invaluable supporting partner to ensure the smooth execution of the sliding events.