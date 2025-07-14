Berntsen’s InfraMarker RFID and HID recognized by AIM as breakthrough solution for fossil asset management

Berntsen's InfraMarker RFID and HID awarded case study recognition for demonstrating real-world impact in managing paleontological assets

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MADISON, Wisc., July 14, 2025 - Berntsen International, Inc., a technology leader in RFID solutions for asset management, and HID, a global leader in trusted identity and access management, have been named the winner of this year’s AIM Case Study Competition in the RFID category. This award recognizes how practical technology can deliver real-world impact and user-friendly solutions across industries.The winning case study showcased how the Earth Sciences Foundation, Inc. (ESF) used InfraMarker Certified RFID tags, the InfraMarker app by Berntsen, and Esri’s ArcGIS to transform fossil tracking from excavation to potential museum display. This collaboration redefined how paleontological specimens are managed in the field and beyond.Traditionally, fossil documentation depended on paper records and manual tracking, often resulting in misplaced specimens, incomplete data, and workflow delays. Coupling RFID interrogations with ArcGIS Survey123 enabled fully digital, real-time tracking - even in remote dig sites.Key results included:• 99% tracking accuracy, eliminating lost specimens and manual errors• 347 fossils documented in just five days, dramatically speeding up cataloging• 80% improvement in workflow efficiency, thanks to automation and real-time data sharing"We're honored that AIM recognized Berntsen’s InfraMarker solution for its innovation in connecting RFID with GIS," said Mike Klonsinski, President of Berntsen International. "The Dig to Display project is a unique example of how this innovation can improve management for all types of assets, even assets as unique as dinosaur bones.”Read the full case study to learn more about this project with InfraMarker or learn more about the many applications of InfraMarker RFID here About:AIM is the global industry alliance for stakeholders of RFID, barcoding, smart devices, and other automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) technologies and supporting Blockchain, IoT, and RTLS applications. It represents all industries and organizations that use, implement, resell, or develop technology. AIM is essential to enabling adoption, growth, and interoperability to those who depend on accurate, available, and identifiable data.AIM creates standards, promotes community, advocates, and educates. AIM champions concerns and solutions to industries and governments to break down market barriers / constraints. AIM has the recognition to be taken seriously and to help you be successful in the global marketplace.Berntsen International, Inc.:InfraMarker by Berntsen delivers the power of RFID to GIS, simplifying and enhancing asset management. The intuitive InfraMarker app works within Esri’s Survey123 and Field Maps to improve the identification and management of critical assets. Berntsen is a supplier of InfraMarker certified RFID marking products and equipment as well as the leading RFID-GIS connecting software.Visit www.Inframarker.com for more information and to purchase an introductory InfraMarker RFID package.HID:HID powers the trusted identities of people, places, and things around the world. We enable secure transactions, productive workplaces, and safe, seamless travel. HID’s trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital spaces and connect things that can be identified, verified, and tracked digitally. Millions of people use HID’s products and services every day, and billions of things are connected through HID technology.As part of HID, Technology Solutions (UK) Ltd (TSL) expands this mission by delivering high-performance mobile RFID readers that help organizations easily identify and track products, assets, and data worldwide.HID works with governments, schools, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses, and some of the world’s most innovative companies. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has more than 4,500 employees and operates in over 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. Learn more at www.hidglobal.com For information or enquiries, please contact us.

