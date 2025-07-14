360 Security Group Launches Under Leadership of Industry Veteran John McGuire

360 Security Group delivers proactive, professional security services built for today’s commercial property managers across Texas.

Starting 360 Security Group wasn’t just a career move—it was a calling. After 20 years, I saw a gap. Clients deserve more than the bare minimum—they deserve a partner who leads with purpose.” — John McGuire, Founder & CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 360 Security Group , a new force in professional security services , proudly announces its official opening. The company is veteran-owned and operated, bringing a disciplined, mission-driven approach to protecting people, property, and peace of mind across Texas.Founded by security industry veteran John McGuire, 360 Security Group is redefining what it means to provide meaningful, modern security solutions.Backed by over two decades of frontline experience, McGuire brings unmatched insight to the challenges facing today’s property managers, healthcare administrators, and business leaders. He shaped his career across corporate campuses and high-risk environments through real-world leadership, quick responses under pressure, and a deep commitment to service.360 Security Group is grounded in a veteran-tough, customer-first approach. The company builds its services on proactive presence, professional integrity, and meaningful relationships—not just policies on paper. It designs every solution, from foot patrols and concierge security to tailored safety strategies, to meet the evolving needs of modern organizations.“We’re not just guards—we’re guardians,” McGuire added. “This company is my promise: that experience matters, follow-through matters, and how you make people feel matters.”Now accepting contracts across Texas, 360 Security Group invites businesses seeking a higher standard in physical security to learn more about our services.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About 360 Security Group360 Security Group is a veteran-owned physical security company based in Austin, Texas. Built on decades of frontline experience, the company provides tailored security solutions for commercial properties, healthcare facilities, and high-risk environments. With a focus on integrity, proactive strategy, and highly trained professionals, 360 Security Group is committed to delivering safety from every angle.Learn more at www.360guards.com -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

