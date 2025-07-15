Fairhaven Web Design Named Top Web Design Firm

My team and I are so honored to receive this recognition. That it is voted on by the people makes it even more meaningful.” — Casey Andrews, Fairhaven Web Design founder and lead designer

BELLINGHAM, WA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairhaven Web Design, an award-winning Pacific Northwest leader in designing and developing creative web sites and engagement tools that help companies achieve their business objectives, has been named Best Web Designer in the 2025 Cascade’s Best competition, sponsored by The Bellingham Herald.

In addition to web site designs that catch the attention of a company’s intended audiences, Fairhaven Web Design specializes in proven and measurable SEO optimization and micro-localization techniques that allow a client to identify and reach specific high-value potential customer groups. The result: an optimized online presence, with or without a web site, that attracts and engages the exact type of potential customer base that most will benefit from a company’s products or services.

More than 84,000 votes were cast in the Cascade’s Best 2025 competition, as 3,250 businesses, organizations and individuals vied to be named in the top three spots of 205 categories.

“My team and I are so honored to receive this recognition. That it is voted on by the people makes it even more meaningful,” said Casey Andrews, Fairhaven Web Design founder and lead designer.

The company draws on Andrews’ 20+ year background in art, animation, video game design and illustration to develop its innovative online designs, combined with deep expertise in state-of-the-art online management and optimization, to help small and mid-size companies, service providers, artists and non-profit organizations extend their reach.

“Today’s world is a noisy place,” Andrews said. “We know – and studies prove – that a carefully crafted online presence and ongoing visitor experience can make a substantial difference in a company’s ability to attract potential customers and build customer loyalty. Partnering with our clients to help them achieve their objectives is our mission and our greatest delight.”

About Fairhaven Web Design

Fairhaven Web Design, “a small design studio with expert experience and bold ideas,” is a full-service web development and web site management company. Our mission is to help our clients tell their stories with beautiful and functional designs that catch attention online and convert visits to customers. We provide proven and measurable programs to grow our clients’ businesses with stunning websites and effective marketing that deploys the full range of site design, logos, branding, SEO and micro-localization protocols, content development and more.

Visit Fairhaven Web Design to view some of our work, see reviews from clients and schedule a consultation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.