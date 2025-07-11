Treasure Chest Drop Ship Hosts First BREW of 2025 with Spotlight on Macon’s Thriving Movie Industry

Treasure Chest Drop Ship - Local Chamber Meeting

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was a picture-perfect morning at Treasure Chest Drop Ship a professional packing and shipping store in Macon, as local business owners, entrepreneurs, and creatives gathered for the first BREW (Business Resources, Education, and Wisdom) event of 2025, proudly hosted in partnership with the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce.

Attendees were welcomed with warm coffee, vibrant conversation, and a unique opportunity to explore how Macon’s growing film industry is shaping the local economy and opening doors for businesses of all kinds.

The morning’s panel discussion, titled “Lights, Camera, Business: Macon’s Movie Industry and What It Means for You”, featured four of the region’s most influential voices in entertainment, tourism, and community development. We extend a heartfelt thank you to our panelists:

Chris Floore, representing Macon-Bibb County, highlighted the local government’s strategic efforts to attract and support film productions in Macon.

Jami Gaudet, from Terminal Station, shared insights on the historical significance and cinematic charm of Macon’s iconic landmarks.

Hubble Beasley, of the beloved Capitol Theatre, discussed the role of independent venues and how local film culture drives community engagement.

Aaron Buzza, representing Visit Macon, underscored the region’s growing reputation as a film-friendly destination and the tourism benefits that follow.

Treasure Chest Drop Ship, a locally owned shipping, packaging, and small business support center based inside Treasure Chest Self Storage, was honored to provide the venue for this inspiring and educational event. As Macon continues to evolve as a hotbed for film production, events like BREW give local businesses the tools and insights they need to adapt, connect, and thrive.

“This is exactly the kind of energy we hoped to bring into the new year,” said a representative from Treasure Chest Drop Ship. “We were proud to host a conversation that not only spotlights Macon’s creative industries but also reinforces our mission to support local entrepreneurs and small business owners every step of the way.”

In addition to lively discussion, the event allowed attendees to network with fellow business leaders, enjoy complimentary refreshments, and tour the modern, multi-service facilities of Treasure Chest Drop Ship. The center offers a range of business services—from secure package receiving and document shredding to private mailbox rentals and shipping solutions – all conveniently located at 111 Lower Elm Street in Macon, GA.

BREW continues to be one of the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce’s signature business education events, bringing together experts and community members to share practical knowledge and build meaningful connections.

To learn more about upcoming BREW sessions or how Treasure Chest Drop Ship supports local businesses, visit www.macontreasurechestdropship.com.

About Treasure Chest Drop Ship:

Treasure Chest Drop Ship is Macon’s go-to center for shipping, packaging, and professional business services in Macon. Conveniently located inside Treasure Chest Self Storage on Elm Street, the business provides a full suite of support services for individuals, entrepreneurs, and small businesses throughout the region.

