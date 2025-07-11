OSA Weekly Update - 7/11/2025

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Meeting: Fire Relief Association Working Group

3. Fire Relief Associations: New Financial Dashboard

4. TIF: 2025 TIF Legislation

5. Reminder: 2025 TIF Training – Live Webinars

6. Avoiding Pitfall: Small Entities: Review of Checks

Summer is tour time for statewide elected officials, and our office is no exception. This year, I expanded the tour to include private audit firms. Because of the public finance staff shortages, we need all hands-on deck to ensure we have the oversight Minnesotans deserve. The goal of meeting with private firms is to better understand how to make government audits and other engagements attractive to the private market.

As we gather information over the summer, we’d love to hear your ideas on what helps, or hurts, local government entities in their efforts to engage an auditor. Email your responses to Outreach@osa.state.mn.us.

2. Meeting: Fire Relief Association Working Group

The first meeting of this year’s Fire Relief Association Working Group is scheduled for Monday, July 21, from 2 - 3:30 p.m., with options to attend in-person at our office in Saint Paul or remotely via Teams. Meetings also will be livestreamed with recordings and meeting materials available on the OSA website.

3. Fire Relief Associations: New Financial Dashboard

A new financial dashboard is available on the OSA website that provides plan information, membership information, a financial overview, rates of return, and investment asset allocations for fire relief associations. The dashboard also includes a map showing a statewide comparison of relief association funding ratios, benefit levels, and rates of return.

You can also check out our reporting compliance dashboard to see a relief association’s status in meeting its requirements with the OSA to qualify for fire state aid and to view the status of relief association report submissions.

4. TIF: 2025 TIF Legislation

The 2025 Legislature enacted special laws providing exceptions to the TIF Act specific to 15 authorities. It also enacted a few changes to the TIF Act and additional amendments that pertain to how distributions of excess tax increment affect school district aid and levy limits. For more information, see the new TIF Topic article that summarizes the changes.

5. Reminder: 2025 TIF Training – Live Webinars

If you haven’t signed up already, the TIF Division is offering the following training opportunities on topics related to TIF. These training topics will be presented as live webinars at no cost. Recordings of the webinars will also be available after the sessions.

An Introduction to TIF — Tuesday, July 15, 2-3 p.m.

Authority Administrators Training — Thursday, July 17, 1:30-3 p.m.

p.m. County Administrators Training — Thursday, July 31, 1:30-3 p.m.

For more information and to register, visit the OSA website.

If you have any questions, contact the TIF Division at TIF@osa.state.mn.us or 651-296-4716.