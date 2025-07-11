Frank Buono

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How can small businesses effectively keep pace with the rapid evolution of localized digital marketing? Frank Buono of CGI Digital in Rochester, NY, provides valuable insights into this crucial topic in an article featured in HelloNation . Buono highlights the shift from traditional, static marketing tactics toward dynamic, precision-focused strategies that align with current consumer search patterns.Buono explains that modern localized digital marketing now goes beyond mere geographical proximity, emphasizing relevance and authority in responding to specific consumer queries. Businesses are encouraged to adopt Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), a technique designed to structure online content to match natural, conversational searches, including voice and AI-driven queries. By addressing customer questions directly, such as urgent needs like “who offers 24-hour HVAC repair in Rochester”, businesses significantly enhance their visibility and trustworthiness online.He also notes the increasing importance of interactive digital platforms like Google Business Profile, where consistent updates, active Q&A participation, and engaging visual content directly influence search engine credibility assessments. Moreover, Buono underscores how small businesses today can leverage advanced tools such as AI-driven chat features and geotargeted advertising, enabling them to effectively compete regardless of size.For a comprehensive view of Buono’s insights, read the full article, How Localized Digital Marketing Is Evolving for Small Businesses , featured in HelloNation.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

