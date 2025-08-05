Carolyn Weeks of The Tasting Room

What foods pair best with bourbon beyond the usual steak?

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What foods pair best with bourbon beyond the usual steak? Carolyn Weeks of The Tasting Room in Traverse City, Michigan, answers this with insight and creativity in a feature article published by HelloNation . According to Weeks, bourbon’s flavor profile is far more versatile than many realize, and pairing it with unexpected foods can lead to rewarding culinary discoveries. From sharp cheeses to smoked seafood and even decadent desserts, Weeks encourages bourbon lovers to think beyond the traditional.The article explores how bourbon, often boxed into classic pairings, is capable of much more nuanced combinations. Weeks explains that smoked seafood, particularly fatty fish like salmon, makes an ideal companion. The spirit’s natural smoky undertones complement the saltiness and richness of the fish, offering a refined balance that many patrons at The Tasting Room now actively seek out. By exploring bourbon’s complex character, Weeks has helped redefine what a bourbon experience can be.Cheese is another category where Weeks sees bourbon shining. Sharp and aged varieties like cheddar draw out the sweet and spicy layers in bourbon, adding new dimension to the drink. According to Weeks, this kind of contrast is where real pairing success happens. She regularly incorporates such pairings into tastings at The Tasting Room, noting that customers are often surprised at how seamlessly the flavors work together.Perhaps most surprisingly, Weeks finds that bourbon can elevate dessert in unexpected ways. A dense chocolate cake, for instance, doesn’t overpower the spirit—instead, it offers a counterweight. The richness of the dessert pairs beautifully with bourbon’s heat and vanilla notes. At The Tasting Room, pairing bourbon with sweets has become a favorite among patrons looking to end their evenings with something both bold and satisfying.Weeks emphasizes that exploring beyond standard pairings opens up bourbon’s full potential. She notes that bourbon is one of the most flexible spirits available and encourages diners to approach it with an open mind. Her advice is rooted in firsthand experience at The Tasting Room, where her inventive pairings continue to shape how guests experience food and drink together.For those looking to enjoy bourbon in new ways, Carolyn Weeks provides expert guidance and real-world application. Her work at The Tasting Room demonstrates that bourbon’s best matches might be found where least expected. By blending traditional sensibility with modern creativity, she is helping Traverse City rethink how to drink—and eat—with purpose.Her approach is outlined in The Most Surprising Food That Pairs With Bourbon , a HelloNation article that reflects her philosophy that food and spirits should evolve together. From smoked fish to rich desserts, Weeks shows how a spirit steeped in heritage still has room to surprise.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

