BAILEY & GALYEN ANNOUNCED AS EXCLUSIVE LAW FIRM SPONSOR OF CHOCTAW STADIUM IN MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR DEAL

The official law firm sponsor of the Texas Rangers expands partnership at team’s former stadium

Bailey & Galyen, one of Texas’ largest and most-respected consumer law firms, is proud to announce a new multi-year, multi-million dollar sponsorship as the exclusive law firm sponsor of Choctaw Stadium. This strategic 10-year agreement, forged in partnership with the Sports Marketing division of REV Entertainment, further solidifies the firm’s dominant presence in the Arlington Entertainment District.

This latest partnership expands upon Bailey & Galyen’s longstanding relationship with the Texas Rangers. Since 2022, the firm has served as the official law firm sponsor of the club and signed a 10-year extension of that partnership last year.

“Bailey & Galyen has always supported the Texas Rangers and the City of Arlington,” said Phillip Galyen, President of Bailey & Galyen. “I opened my first office in Arlington in 1982. Now, we have had the opportunity to officially partner with the Rangers since 2022, and this partnership has been a great match for us. When provided the opportunity to strengthen our partnership and further our footprint in Arlington’s Entertainment District by partnering with Choctaw Stadium and REV Entertainment, it was a no-brainer.”

As part of the expanded partnership, Bailey & Galyen will receive premium channel-cut signage on the exterior of Choctaw Stadium, placing the firm’s name front and center in one of the most highly trafficked areas of the Arlington Entertainment District. The stadium, which served as home to the Texas Rangers from 1994 to 2019, now hosts the United Football League’s Arlington Renegades, MLS NEXT Pro’s North Texas Soccer Club, and a variety of marquee events operated by REV Entertainment.

“Bailey & Galyen has been an incredible partner to the Texas Rangers, and we’re thrilled to extend that partnership across Choctaw Stadium and additional REV properties,” said Guy Tomcheck, Vice President of Sports Marketing for REV Entertainment. “This is a testament to the continued growth and momentum of the Arlington Entertainment District and the brands who see value in being a part of it.”

The new agreement also includes sponsorship of the Cleburne Railroaders, the American Association baseball franchise operated by REV Entertainment’s Sports Management division, with signage and marketing activations at La Moderna Field in Cleburne, TX.

This expanded investment, combined with Bailey & Galyen’s existing sponsorships of Globe Life Field and Texas Live!,demonstrates the firm’s deep, long-term commitment to Arlington, its residents, and its booming Entertainment District. The Texas Rangers were proud to extend their partnership with Bailey & Galyen last year, as the firm showcases its long-term commitment to the organization and its fans.

“Our vision at the outset for this partnership was to partner with a respected local law firm built on integrity,” said Jim Cochrane, Chief Business Officer of the Texas Rangers. “Bailey & Galyen has delivered on that vision and more.”



About REV Entertainment: REV Entertainment is the official sports and entertainment partner of the Texas Rangers. The company is redefining the industry through three core divisions – REV Events, REV Sports Management, and REV Sports Marketing – focused on driving revenue, booking venues, generating development, managing professional sports franchises, venue management, and more. REV Sports Marketing is the partnership, sponsorship sales, and brand consultation wing of REV Entertainment. For more information, visit REVEntertainment.com.

About Bailey & Galyen: One of the Lone Star State's largest premier consumer law firms, Bailey & Galyen has been effectively Solving Your Legal Puzzle® for more than 40 years. With 24 locations across the state of Texas, and in New Mexico and Arkansas, Bailey & Galyen provides affordable and aggressive advocacy in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers Compensation, Family Law, Divorce, Business Litigation, Criminal Defense, as well as other legal matters. Known for its commitment to 100% client satisfaction, the firm has received more than 5,000 five-star reviews on Google. For more information, call (855) 810-7010 or visit www.thetexasattorney.com.

