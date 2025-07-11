Sebastian Nunez Injury Law Firm Officially Launches in El Paso, Bringing Trial-Tested Expertise to Injury Victims
After litigating high-stakes cases on behalf of major corporations, Nunez has officially launched his own personal injury firm: Sebastian Nunez Injury Law.
Located in El Paso, the firm focuses on helping victims of car accidents, truck crashes, wrongful death, product liability, and more.
“As an El Paso Injury Lawyer who cares, I want to empower people with the tools and knowledge they need after being in an accident,” said Nunez.
Sebastian Nunez Injury Law is releasing a spotlight campaign revealing El Paso’s top five most dangerous intersections based on traffic data and crash reports. These intersections—including Copia & I-10 and Zaragoza & Loop 375—have seen a spike in serious collisions.
As part of the public safety campaign, the firm encourages residents to download their Free Crash Checklist and stay informed on what to do after a car accident.
📌 For more info or to schedule a free consultation, visit https://snunezinjurylaw.com.
