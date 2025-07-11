Sebastian Nunez Injury Law Firm Officially Launches in El Paso, Bringing Trial-Tested Expertise to Injury Victims

Sebastian Nunez Injury Lawyer in El Paso Sebastian Nunez Injury Law Crash Checklist

After litigating high-stakes cases on behalf of major corporations, Nunez has officially launched his own personal injury firm: Sebastian Nunez Injury Law.

As an El Paso Injury Lawyer, I want to empower people with the tools and knowledge they need after a crash” — Sebastian Nunez

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years of litigating high-stakes cases on behalf of major corporations, El Paso attorney Sebastian Nunez has officially launched his own personal injury firm: Sebastian Nunez Injury Law. With a reputation for being trial-tested and settlement-savvy, Nunez brings a powerful approach as a personal injury lawyer in Texas Located in El Paso, the firm focuses on helping victims of car accidents, truck crashes, wrongful death, product liability, and more.“As an El Paso Injury Lawyer who cares, I want to empower people with the tools and knowledge they need after being in an accident,” said Nunez.Sebastian Nunez Injury Law is releasing a spotlight campaign revealing El Paso’s top five most dangerous intersections based on traffic data and crash reports. These intersections—including Copia & I-10 and Zaragoza & Loop 375—have seen a spike in serious collisions.As part of the public safety campaign, the firm encourages residents to download their Free Crash Checklist and stay informed on what to do after a car accident.📌 For more info or to schedule a free consultation, visit https://snunezinjurylaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.