Fast Verify Expands Service Provider Program to Drive Collaboration and Innovation Across Industries

Working with CRAs, Technology Platforms, and Industry Leaders to Deliver Secure, AI-Driven Verification Solutions for Healthcare, Transportation, and Beyond

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fast Verify, a leader in identity verification and workflow solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its Service Provider Program, inviting Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs), technology platforms, and industry-specific partners to collaborate on innovative verification solutions. This initiative builds on Fast Verify’s mission to deliver secure, efficient, and user-friendly verification services, empowering businesses in healthcare, transportation, real estate, and beyond to streamline operations, enhance compliance, and combat fraud.The expanded Service Provider Program fosters collaboration by integrating Fast Verify’s advanced biometric and document verification technologies, such as Motion ID and Worker ID, with participants’ existing systems. These collaborations result in tailored solutions that address unique industry challenges, from automating workflows to deterring sophisticated fraud, all while ensuring a seamless experience for end-users.Fast Verify’s Service Provider Program has already delivered transformative results for participants in healthcare and background screening, showcasing the power of collaborative innovation. Here are two standout examples:Streamlining Occupational Health Clinic OperationsFast Verify has teamed up with major occupational health clinic operations to revolutionize patient check-in and workflow management. By listening to their challenges and leveraging Fast Verify’s ID scanning, active liveness detection, and workflow automation, the results have: Simplified Check-In Processes : ID scanning ensures accurate, consistent patient information at check-in, reducing errors. A busy occupational health clinic could see patient data entry errors reduced by 30% and duplicate check-ins entirely removed with Fast Verify’s ID card integration to auto-populate records, enhancing trust and speeding up registration.- Tailored Workflow Automation: Custom workflows have slashed the manual management of patient queues by up to 75%. A multi-site clinic chain with Fast Verify’s queue management system is able to assign staff to patients dynamically and automatically select the next room, cutting patient wait times and helping staff focus on providing fantastic service and visit times.- Error Reduction and Improved User Experience: Verification at check-in and system integrations confirm the exact services planned for each patient, guiding them through required steps with precision. This minimizes compliance errors, such as incorrect service assignments while improving patient satisfaction through clear, guided processes, preventing loss and rework.- Companion Mobile Applications: Fast Verify provides participants with white-label mobile apps for their patients to help with repeat check-ins, communication, and additional services, like viewing queue status or Fast Verify's Worker ID program.These advancements enable clinics to operate more efficiently, reduce costly compliance mistakes, and deliver a superior patient experience, aligning with the projected 6.5% CAGR growth of the occupational health market from $5.45 billion in 2025 to $8.47 billion by 2032.Enhancing Background Screening with CRA (Consumer Reporting Agency) ParticipantsFast Verify collaborates with CRAs and background check providers to transform identity verification and onboarding processes. By integrating ID scanning, document verification, and other features into screening workflows, these partnerships can deliver:- Improved Candidate Experience: Candidates enter personal information up to 50% faster by using data scanned directly from IDs rather than hand-typing it, ensuring accuracy and providing a seamless experience to verified candidates at the same time.- Fraud Deterrence: Advanced verification, including Motion ID’s real-time video analysis, deters fraudulent applications, improving screening success rates while greatly reducing the time spent reviewing fraudulent applications. Fast Verify’s and providers in the industry have seen 20% of background checks affected by fraud or errors in some cases; Fast Verify reduced fraudulent applications by catching these discrepancies early.- Cost Savings and New Revenue Opportunities: By stopping fraud before additional screening costs are incurred, Fast Verify saves CRAs money while enabling new revenue streams through value-added verification services. A CRA screening a candidate with a Driving History check or MVR (Motor Vehicle Record), for example, can save the entire cost of the search by identifying fraudulent IDs early and optionally choose to pass some of those savings on to their client, while increasing their profit at the same time, in addition to revenue generated by making Fast Verify services available to their clients.These collaborations empower CRAs to streamline operations, enhance compliance, and provide a better experience for clients and candidates, aligning with industry demands for faster, more secure screening processes.A Call to CollaborateThe expanded Service Provider Program invites HR platforms, technology providers, and supporting services to join Fast Verify in building innovative solutions. Whether connecting clients with CRAs for seamless background checks or working towards tailored verification workflows for industries like occupational health, cannabis, financial services, or construction and natural resources, Fast Verify offers flexible integration options. Partners can leverage Fast Verify’s expertise to meet diverse needs, create value for their clients, save money and generate revenue at the same time.“We’re thrilled to expand our Service Provider Program, uniting industry leaders to create smarter, safer, and more efficient verification solutions,” said Fast Verify’s Media team. “Our success with collaborations in healthcare and background screening highlight the transformative potential of collaboration, and we invite more organizations to join us in shaping the future of identity verification.”Get InvolvedFast Verify invites technology partners, CRAs, and industry innovators to explore the Service Provider Program. Contact Fast Verify to discuss opportunities or learn how collaborative solutions can transform your business.About Fast VerifyFast Verify is a pioneering provider of AI-driven identity verification and workflow solutions, serving industries including healthcare, transportation, real estate, and more. With over five decades of expertise in background screening and verification technology, Fast Verify delivers secure, accurate, and user-friendly solutions that empower businesses to operate confidently in a dynamic digital landscape.

