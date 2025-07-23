68% of U.S. Boaters Say a Brand's Commitment to Sustainability Impacts Their Purchase Decision

Unmuted Consumer Insights’ 2025 U.S. Boat Owners Sustainability Study reveals that a boat brand’s commitment to environmental sustainability is important in boaters’ purchase decisions. Unmuted Consumer Insights’ 2025 U.S. Boat Owners Sustainability Study shows that boat satisfaction increases significantly with how often the boat is used. Unmuted Consumer Insights’ 2025 U.S. Boat Owners Sustainability Study confirms that boat satisfaction increases significantly with boat length. Unmuted Consumer Insights’ 2025 U.S. Boat Owners Sustainability Study finds that 54% of boaters would consider an electric boat if in the market today. Unmuted Consumer Insights Logo

This study provides insights into the importance of environmental sustainability and eco-friendly practices among recreational boater owners in the U.S.

Our findings confirm: sustainability matters. Over 2/3 of boat shoppers consider a brand’s environmental practices as part of their purchase decision —a trend that’s reshaping the future of boating” — Bridget Millar, President, Unmuted Consumer Insights

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unmuted Consumer Insights announced today the key results from its 2025 U.S. Boat Owners Sustainability Study. Based on responses from more than 750 boat owners across the U.S., the study provides insights into the importance of environmental sustainability and eco-friendly practices among recreational boaters, including perceived benefits and concerns about electric boats, as well as their willingness to consider purchasing an all-electric vessel. These findings arrive at a time when sustainability is becoming an increasingly important factor across many industries, and the marine industry is no exception.To gain insight into participants’ mindsets, the survey began by asking about a variety of factors, including how often they go boating, the types of waterways they frequent, how many boats they’ve owned over their lifetime, and technical details such as fuel and drive type. Understanding these behavioral and technical factors provides critical context for interpreting how sustainability influences purchase decisions. The findings revealed that owners’ satisfaction with their current boat increases significantly with both boat length and usage frequency.With information at their fingertips, many consumers are better informed and more discerning in their choices than ever before. Increasingly, they look beyond price and performance to consider how products align with their values, including environmental responsibility. This shift is also evident in attitudes toward emerging technologies such as electric boats, where consumers weigh environmental benefits alongside performance and cost. Reflecting this trend, 68% indicate that when shopping for a new boat, a brand’s commitment to sustainability is important in their purchase decision.“Our findings confirm what we’re seeing across many markets: sustainability matters. Over two-thirds of boat shoppers now consider a brand’s environmental practices as part of their decision-making process—a trend that’s reshaping the future of recreational boating,” said Bridget Millar, President of Unmuted Consumer Insights.Beyond general sustainability perceptions, the study delved deeper into consumers’ views on electric boating technology, revealing their top perceived benefits as well as their most pressing concerns. Notably, 54% of respondents indicated they would consider an electric boat if they were in the market for a new vessel today, highlighting significant interest in sustainable alternatives.However, a range of factors will influence whether that interest translates into actual purchases. For further details, download Unmuted Consumer Insights’ 2025 U.S. Boat Owners Sustainability Study Topline Report Media Contact:Bridget MillarUnmuted Consumer InsightsPhone: (248) 252-4730Email: bridget@unmutedci.comWebsite: unmutedci.comAbout Veridata InsightsVeridata Insights partnered with Unmuted Consumer Insights to support this study by providing participant recruitment services. Veridata offers high-quality sampling solutions for quantitative and qualitative research projects. Learn more at veridatainsights.com About Unmuted Consumer InsightsUnmuted Consumer Insights, LLC is a full-service market research firm based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Founded in 2013, the company specializes in custom quantitative and qualitative research, delivering actionable insights that help businesses understand consumer needs and make data-driven decisions. For more information, visit www.unmutedci.com About Unmuted Consumer Insights’ 2025 U.S. Boat Owners Sustainability StudyThe study was conducted among 772 U.S. boat owners using an online survey. Fielding took place from May 21 – 28, 2025, utilizing sample provided by Veridata Insights.

