PoolTexx Opens New Yucaipa Location, Elevating Pool Care & Customer Experience in Southern California
Our goal has always been to create worry‑free, beautiful pools for our customers. Now, with a local presence in Yucaipa, we can further elevate our standards and accessibility.”YUCAIPA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PoolTexx, the trusted swim‑pool maintenance and renovation specialist, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Yucaipa, California. This exciting expansion marks an important milestone in PoolTexx’s mission to deliver exceptional pool service in Yucaipa, cutting-edge solutions, and community‑focused values to homeowners and business owners throughout the Inland Empire.
Why Yucaipa Matters to PoolTexx:
- Local Convenience: With PoolTexx’s new brick‑and‑mortar office and warehouse in Yucaipa, customers will enjoy faster service scheduling, quicker follow‑ups, and ready access to parts and supplies.
- Expert Staff: PoolTexx Yucaipa is hiring certified pool technicians and service staff with deep knowledge of local water conditions, climate, and sanitizing needs.
- Community Focus: The company supports local initiatives, including swim safety workshops, pool‑care education for homeowners, and teaming up with Yucaipa Parks for water‑safety events.
Comprehensive Services Offered
PoolTexx Yucaipa will deliver the full spectrum of services available across its network:
- Routine maintenance: Weekly pool cleanings, filter and equipment inspections, and chemical balancing.
- Repairs & upgrades: Pump, heater, and equipment diagnostic and repair; equipment installation; energy‑efficient upgrades.
- Restoration & renovation: Leak detection and sealing, rechlorination, plaster repair, tile and coping restoration, pool remodeling.
- Specialty care: Green‑to‑clean emergency service, algae remediation, automated system optimization, holiday-ready treatments.
Founded in 2003, PoolTexx has grown to serve thousands of residential and commercial clients with exceptional pool maintenance, repair, and renovation services. Built on the foundation of water‑safety, eco‑friendliness, and community involvement, PoolTexx is proud to celebrate over two decades of keeping pools sparkling and swimmers smiling throughout Southern California.
