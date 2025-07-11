Marble Box Surpasses 30,000 Daily Transactions While Maintaining 99.9% Accuracy in Insurance Back-Office Operations

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marble Box, a trusted provider of insurance back-office outsourcing, announced today that it now processes over 30,000 insurance transactions every day, while maintaining a 99.9% accuracy rate. This milestone reinforces Marble Box’s position as a leading operational partner to insurance agencies and carriers across the U.S.With over 800 trained insurance professionals and more than two decades of industry experience, Marble Box enables agencies, carriers, and service providers to streamline their operations without adding to in-house staffing burdens. Services cover the full scope of insurance back-office needs, including:Underwriting and claims document supportInsurance accounting and reconciliationCustom data workflows and system updatesOperating within a secure, ISO 27001:2022 and SOC 2 Type 2-certified environment, Marble Box delivers both compliance and reliability at scale. Clients benefit from real-time processing on U.S.-aligned hours and dedicated support teams trained on leading AMS platforms like Applied Epic, AMS360, and HawkSoft.With a focus on eliminating backlogs, reducing costs, and supporting long-term scalability, Marble Box continues to be the go-to solution for back-office staffing in the insurance industry.About Marble BoxMarble Box provides dedicated insurance back-office staffing solutions that help agencies and carriers offload high-volume administrative tasks, reduce risk, and increase operational efficiency. The company is headquartered at 233 S Wacker Dr, Suite 4400, Chicago, IL 60606, and serves more than 200 insurance organizations nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.