U.S. Food Safety Testing Market Developments, Top Trends and Leading Players Analysis to 2030

U.S. Food safety testing market

U.S. Food Safety Testing Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape & Trend Analysis Report, by Type, By Food Tested and Technology : Industry Forecast 2021-2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 -- U.S. Food Safety Testing Market Size was valued at $4.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $8.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The U.S. food safety testing market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, primarily driven by the rising cases of economically motivated adulteration (EMA). This trend is fueled by increasing competition within the food industry and a growing number of food fraud incidents. Additionally, the surge in demand for processed food products, particularly among the millennial demographic, is further contributing to market expansion.

Food fraud typically involves the intentional alteration of food products for financial gain, with the purpose of misleading consumers. According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), food fraud generally falls under two categories: the sale of food that is unsafe or harmful to health, and the intentional misrepresentation or mislabeling of food products.

The prevalence of EMA, coupled with stricter food safety regulations in developed markets, continues to accelerate the adoption of advanced testing practices. Furthermore, the competitive pressure among food manufacturers drives the need for robust safety testing measures to ensure product integrity and consumer trust.

However, challenges such as the high cost of testing procedures, the complexity of certain testing technologies, and inconsistencies in regulatory frameworks across regions may impede the overall growth of the U.S. food safety testing industry.

The report emphasizes on different types. By type, the U.S. food safety testing market is classified into pathogen, genetically modified organism (GMO), chemical & toxin, and others. Depending on food tested, the market is categorized into meat & meat product, dairy & dairy products, cereal, grain, & pulse, processed food, and other ingredients. According to different technologies used for food safety testing, the market is segmented into agar culturing, PCR-based assay, immunoassay-based, and others.

The players operating in the U.S. Food Safety Testing Industry have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their U.S. Food Safety Testing Market Share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the U.S. Food Safety Testing Market Analysis include- ALS Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bureau Veritas SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group Plc, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., PCAS Labs, SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and TUV SUD AG.

