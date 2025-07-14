Sustainable Bali-Inspired Designs Debut in Latest Collection

Bali Decor San Jose Cotton Boho Cushion Pedro Handmade Boho Cushion

Bali-inspired elegance and sustainable design now available for transforming home interiors.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home and Soul is proud to launch its new Bali-inspired collection, featuring an exquisite selection of handcrafted home decor pieces that blend traditional artistry with sustainable design. This new collection embodies the serene beauty of Bali, offering natural, eco-friendly products that transform any space with timeless style and warmth. Every piece is crafted with a commitment to sustainability, ensuring that elegance and environmental consciousness go hand in hand.Among the standout pieces in this collection is the Boho Tall Wooden Decorative Bowl with Lid, a beautifully crafted bowl that combines natural wood with a bold, modern design. Its lid adds a unique touch, making it an ideal decorative piece for a variety of interiors.Another highlight is the Sustainable Wooden Capiz Shell Bowl, a stunning fusion of sustainable wood and capiz shells. This bowl showcases the beauty of eco-friendly materials while adding a sophisticated element to any space. It is perfect for alfresco dining, offering a stylish way to serve snacks and appetizers.For those looking to enhance their walls, the Claira Rattan Round Wall Decor X Large and Luis Rattan Round Wall Decor 70 cm are perfect choices. These pieces feature intricate rattan detailing, making them an ideal addition to any room that needs a statement piece with a natural, boho-inspired aesthetic. These versatile decor items can also be added outdoors, brightening up balconies or garden spaces.To complete the collection, the San Jose Cotton Boho Cushion and Pedro Handmade Boho Cushion offer comfort and style. These handmade cushions are carefully crafted from high-quality materials, adding texture and warmth to living areas or bedrooms.Home and Soul's Bali-inspired collection reflects the brand’s dedication to sustainability and craftsmanship. Each item is thoughtfully designed to bring nature-inspired elegance into the home, offering the perfect balance of style, function, and eco-consciousness. With this collection, every room can experience the serene charm of Bali, while making a positive impact on the environment.About Home and Soul:Home and Soul is a leading furniture and home decor brand based in Dubai, known for its commitment to sustainable practices and high-quality, stylish products. Specializing in eco-friendly designs that combine contemporary elegance with timeless charm, Home and Soul delivers exceptional furniture and decor that transforms living spaces with soul.

