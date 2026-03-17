Wooden Outdoor Tables Round wooden coffee table next to a beige sofa Boho rattan lounge chair and round table outdoor Dubai

Home and Soul Dubai Publishes Guide on Selecting Wooden Tables for Indoor and Outdoor Spaces

DUBAI, AL MANARA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home and Soul Dubai, an online furniture and home decor retailer serving the UAE market, has released a practical guide addressing one of the most common questions in interior planning: how to select a wooden table suited to different rooms and outdoor environments.Wood remains a consistent material choice across interior styles - from minimalist and Scandinavian to coastal and rustic. Unlike glass or metal, wood introduces tactile warmth and a natural grain pattern that varies between species and finishes. The guide outlines the key criteria that apply when choosing a wooden table for a living room, dining area, or outdoor space.Selecting a Table for the Living RoomA table for a living room functions as an anchor for the seating arrangement. The guide identifies three primary variables: size, shape, and wood species.Proportion is the starting point. A coffee table that measures roughly two-thirds the length of the sofa and sits at seat height - or slightly below - tends to create a balanced composition. Oversized or undersized tables disrupt the visual relationship between furniture pieces.Shape responds to room layout. Rectangular tables align well with linear sofa configurations. Round and oval formats reduce visual rigidity and are noted as practical choices in compact spaces or households with young children, as they eliminate sharp corners.Wood species determines character. Oak presents a classic, dense appearance. Walnut carries a warmer, richer tone. Teak offers natural moisture resistance. Mango wood is distinguished by its pronounced grain variation. The finish - whether natural oil, matte varnish, or live edge - further defines the final look and maintenance requirements.Wooden Dining Table ConsiderationsThe guide addresses wooden dining table selection with a focus on durability and scale. For daily household use, oak and teak are identified as reliable species due to their density and resistance to surface wear.Table dimensions correspond to household size. A table measuring 120 to 140 cm accommodates four seats. Six seats require 160 to 180 cm. Tables of 200 cm or above are recommended for larger households or frequent entertaining.Rectangular formats suit longer rooms and larger families. Round tables are noted as better suited to compact dining areas where a rectangular format would feel restrictive.The guide also addresses chair pairing. Upholstered chairs alongside a solid wooden dining table introduce a contrast between structure and softness. Mixed-material combinations - wood frames with woven or metal elements - are presented as a functional and aesthetically coherent alternative. Outdoor Table SelectionOutdoor furniture operates under conditions that indoor pieces do not. The guide notes that material selection for a wooden outdoor table must account for moisture, UV exposure, and temperature variation.Teak is identified as the most weatherproof option due to its natural oil content, which provides inherent resistance to moisture, insects, and sun damage. Acacia and eucalyptus are described as accessible alternatives that perform adequately when properly treated and maintained.Oil-finished outdoor furniture requires seasonal reapplication to preserve appearance and slow weathering. Untreated teak gradually develops a silver-grey tone, indicating that its natural oils are no longer being replenished.Two formats are distinguished: full-height outdoor dining tables for terrace and garden settings, and lower outdoor coffee tables suited to lounge and poolside arrangements. An outdoor dining table setup is typically completed with weather-resistant seating in aluminium, rattan, or recycled materials.Material Combinations and StylingThe guide closes with observations on how wood interacts with other natural materials. Linen, rattan, stone, and ceramics are identified as compatible pairings that reinforce the texture and warmth of wood without competing with it. Restrained accessorising - a tray, a plant, simple ceramics - is presented as sufficient to complete a composition without visual overload.The full guide is available on the Home and Soul Dubai website.About Home and Soul DubaiHome and Soul Dubai is an online retailer specialising in furniture and home decor for residential and outdoor spaces, serving customers across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

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