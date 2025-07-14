Groflex Named a Top 100 Manufacturing Startup by F6S for Transforming Predictive Business Intelligence

Logo Product Homepage Product Dashboard

Groflex is recognized for helping manufacturers unify data and act faster with predictive insights across sales, ops, logistics, and finance.

SAN FRANCISCO, VA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI-powered platform transforming how companies predict and act across departments recognized as one of the most innovative startups in the manufacturing sectorGroflex, a cross-functional decision intelligence platform, has been named one of the Top 100 Manufacturing Startups in San Francisco by F6S, a leading global startup community. Ranked #55 out of more than 2 million startups, Groflex was recognized for its unique ability to help manufacturers connect siloed business data and generate predictive insights across operations, logistics, sales, and finance “We’re honored to be recognized by F6S alongside so many transformative companies,” said Amit Mundra, CEO of Groflex. “This is validation of the work we’re doing to help manufacturers—and all organizations—shift from isolated reporting to truly connected decision-making.”Making Better Decisions, FasterGroflex isn't just another dashboard or reporting tool. It’s a new category of business infrastructure—a predictive intelligence brain that sits across all departments to unify KPIs, map cross-functional relationships, and prescribe the next best action.Leaders no longer have to rely on disconnected systems or react to changes after the fact. With Groflex, they gain real-time visibility into how performance in one area—like marketing, finance, or operations—impacts outcomes in another.Built for Manufacturers—and Every IndustryGroflex is especially valuable for manufacturers seeking to streamline operations, forecast demand more accurately, and optimize resources based on changing business conditions.But the platform isn’t limited to manufacturing. Groflex is already delivering value in:• Retail – Aligning staffing and supply chain with demand• Consumer Goods – Tying marketing spend to customer lifetime value• Financial Services – Linking risk exposure, revenue, and operational KPIs• Private Equity – Monitoring portfolio performance in real time• Healthcare – Optimizing staffing, throughput, and resource use• Professional Services – Forecasting capacity, pricing, and profitability• SaaS & Tech – Predicting churn, usage, and support demandFast Start, Real ResultsGroflex is built to get companies up and running quickly. Teams can start with spreadsheets or connect data systems directly—no data engineering or long onboarding cycles required. The company also offers a 30-day free trial so businesses can explore the platform’s full capabilities risk-free.“We built Groflex because we’ve lived this problem,” said Mundra. “Organizations don’t need more dashboards—they need clarity. They need to see what’s changing, why, and what to do about it—before it’s too late.”Try Groflex Free for 30 Days:Media Contact:Eric BerkmanCo-Founder & CMO📧 berkman.eric@groflex.ai📍 San Francisco, CA

