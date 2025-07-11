SoftwareWorld Opens Vendor Claiming Feature for 200,000+ Software & Service Providers

SoftwareWorld Opens Vendor Claiming Feature

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major step towards empowering software and service vendors, SoftwareWorld has launched a new "Vendor Claiming Feature" that enables over 200,000+ listed providers to verify, update, and manage their company profiles directly on the platform.This feature is designed to bring more transparency, authenticity, and real-time accuracy to SoftwareWorld’s growing ecosystem of software reviews and rankings.🛠️ What the New Vendor Claiming Feature Offers:✅ Profile Verification Badge – Claimed vendors receive a "Verified" badge for enhanced credibility✏️ Edit Company Info – Vendors can update descriptions, features, pricing, awards, and more📈 Add Case Studies & Media – Showcase videos, client testimonials, PDFs, and blogs🔗 Manage Backlinks & Contact Info – Ensure correct URLs and lead sources💬 Respond to Reviews – Engage with customer feedback in real time🎯 Why This Matters• Over 80% of buyers trust verified profiles more than unclaimed ones• Claimed profiles get 35% more views and 2.5x higher conversion to inquiries• Helps vendors rank higher in SoftwareWorld category pages due to profile completeness🔐 How to Claim a ProfileVisit your company listing on www.softwareworld.co , click “Claim This Profile”, and submit verification. Once approved, vendors gain access to a private dashboard to manage and track their profile performance.📣 Call to Action for VendorsIf your business is listed but unclaimed, now’s the time to gain full control.Claim. Update. Get discovered.Software buyers are searching daily—make sure they see the best version of you.🏷️ About SoftwareWorldSoftwareWorld is a globally trusted software and service discovery platform, hosting over 200,000+ curated listings across 1000+ software and services categories. The platform helps businesses make smarter software decisions with verified reviews, expert recommendations, and category-wise rankings.

