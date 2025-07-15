Facility Management Market Size to Reach USD 1.75 Trillion by 2030, Forecasts Mordor Intelligence

Global Facility Management Market Size & Drivers | Mordor Intelligence

Driven by smart tech, sustainability, outsourcing, integrated services, and the push for cost-efficient, future-ready building operations.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The facility management industry is evolving due to rising operational complexity, digital transformation, and sustainability efforts. According to a 2025 report by Mordor Intelligence, the facility management market is set to grow from USD 1.39 trillion in 2025 to USD 1.75 trillion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.66%. Demand for integrated services, automation, and smart building technologies are among the key forces shaping the global facility management market.Technology and Outsourcing Reshape Facility OperationsAccording to Mordor Intelligence, businesses are increasingly outsourcing facility services to focus on core activities. Smart systems powered by IoT and AI are enabling predictive maintenance, energy savings, and real-time asset tracking. As a result, service providers are adopting tech-driven models that offer operational efficiency and data insights.United States Facility Management Market: Strong Growth Through InnovationThe U.S. facility management market is projected to grow from USD 300.46 billion in 2025 to USD 403.42 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.07%. As per Mordor Intelligence, high demand from healthcare, commercial offices, and education is fueling expansion. The use of digital tools for scheduling, energy management, and space utilization is driving this transformation.Explore more: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/united-states-facility-management-market?utm_source=einpr Canada Facility Management Market: Urbanization and Smart Systems Drive GrowthCanada facility management market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.78% through 2030, rising from USD 22 million in 2025 to USD 35.08 million by 2030, according to Mordor Intelligence. This growth is being driven by several key factors, including increased immigration, significant infrastructure investments, and a growing demand for co-living and shared spaces. Additionally, the adoption of sensor-based monitoring systems and mobile applications is improving the efficiency and performance of service providers across the country.Full report: Canada Facility Management Market Report Czech Republic Facility Management Market: Foreign Investment Boosts ServicesThe Czech facility management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.46%. Mordor Intelligence reports that government-led development, EU funding, and an increase in green building projects are supporting service sector expansion. Digitization, though still emerging, is gaining ground as local companies modernize operations.Read more: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/czech-republic-facility-management-market?utm_source=einpr Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market: Fastest Growth Backed by Vision 2030Saudi Arabia’s facility management market is one of the fastest growing globally, with a projected CAGR of 13.28%, expanding from USD 30.58 billion in 2025 to USD 57.04 billion in 2030. As noted by Mordor Intelligence, massive infrastructure projects, public-private partnerships, and sustainability targets under Vision 2030 are key contributors to this growth.Details here: Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market Report Conclusion: Sustainability and Smart Solutions Lead the WayAccording to Mordor Intelligence, the global facility management market is shifting toward data-driven, efficient, and sustainable models. Demand is rising across sectors such as healthcare, retail, education, and industrial real estate. With regional markets like Canada and Saudi Arabia witnessing strong expansion, facility management is becoming a central strategy for asset optimization. Companies that embrace smart systems and align with ESG goals are likely to secure long-term operational and financial benefits.For global trends, see the full report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/facility-management-market?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. 