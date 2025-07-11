Shopify Premier Partner IT Geeks announces Digital Rebranding and launches Headless E-commerce Service

IT Geeks launches a new website and Headless E-commerce service to help Shopify brands build faster, more flexible, and better online shopping experiences.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Geeks, a Shopify Premier Partner and Digital Transformation company announces a comprehensive digital rebranding, introducing new logo, brand colour, and a new website. The Shopify Plus agency also introduced Headless E-commerce to their Shopify Services line.

The digital rebranding is part of IT Geeks’ continued commitment to delivering excellence in digital commerce. As the company approaches its 10-year milestone, this transformation reflects an effort to enhance how clients experience and interact with the brand online.

The newly launched website offers a clearer, more engaging view of IT Geeks, its services, capabilities, and the journey to becoming a Shopify Premier Partner.

Coinciding with the rebrand, IT Geeks also announced the launch of its latest service: Headless E-commerce. This modern architecture allows merchants to decouple the front-end from the back-end, offering greater flexibility, speed, and freedom to create fully customized digital experiences.

Rahul Singh Parihar, CEO of IT Geeks, shared, “This digital rebranding communicates our continued commitment to adapt with new technologies and changes, with updated logo, new brand colours, and revamped website, we aim to make our digital interactions smoother for our clients, partners and employees.” He also shared his view on the new service by saying, “Adding Headless E-commerce is the next step in our journey as a full-service Shopify agency. Our in-house team knows this technology well and is ready to help brands build faster, more flexible online stores.”

Rahul Kumar Yadav, the COO of IT Geeks, also commented, “We’re thrilled to expand our Shopify capabilities with Headless E-commerce. This technology gives businesses the edge they need in a competitive digital landscape, speed, design flexibility, and a seamless customer experience. Our new website reflects this shift, offering a clearer view of who we are, what we do, and how we help brands grow smarter.”

What’s Included in the Digital Rebranding?

A redesigned website

A refreshed logo

Enhanced brand colors and visual identity

In addition, the company has hinted at future expansion into the AI and ML space, helping clients integrate intelligent solutions into their Shopify stores. A senior team member noted, “We’re already helping brands implement AI features to gain a competitive edge in their E-commerce strategy.”

About IT Geeks

IT Geeks is a Next-Gen Digital Transformation Company and a Shopify Premier Partner, offering top-tier services in store design, redesign, migration, marketing, and mobile app development. With 9+ years of E-commerce experience, the Shopify Plus agency has helped brands stand out in a crowded digital marketplace. Trusted by over 5,000 Shopify store owners worldwide, IT Geeks specialize in guiding you through every step, whether launching your first store or optimizing an existing one.

For more information about IT Geeks and its Shopify Premier services, visit - https://www.itgeeks.com/

