Celebration of the World Bee Day in Greece

SLOVENIA, July 10 - At the beginning of May, the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Athens, in cooperation with the local NGO The Bee Camp—active in raising awareness about the role of pollinators, particularly in urban environments—carried out an intensive 10-day online awareness campaign on social media.

Each day of the campaign focused on a different topic related to pollinators. Through the campaign, we also highlighted the commonalities between Greece and Slovenia, such as biodiversity, the symbolic meaning of bees in both countries, and promoted Slovenia as the initiator of the UN World Bee Day and a leader in biodiversity awareness, ecosystem preservation, and food security.

The campaign concluded on May 20, 2025, when Ambassador Weingerl Požar hosted a gathering at her residence, featuring a discussion between a representative of The Bee Camp NGO and a group of female ambassadors. On this occasion, a so-called “bee point” was also set up at the Slovenian residence, contributing to the network of bee points in Athens.

This initiative, launched by The Bee Camp, aims to support the survival of pollinators in Athens—the European capital with the least green space. Prompted by the Slovenian Embassy, several additional partners, including fellow ambassadors and the local community where the Slovenian Embassy is located, have announced their participation in the project.

To mark World Bee Day, Slovenian Ambassador to Greece, Weingerl Požar, also participated as a speaker at the symposium “Tracing Aristotle” in Halkidiki, organized by the Municipality of Aristotelis. This year, a parallel event (“Aristotle’s Honey”) was partially dedicated to Slovenia and its beekeeping tradition. On this occasion, the ambassador also met with a group of three Slovenian beekeepers who participated in the event and shared their knowledge with local Greek beekeepers.