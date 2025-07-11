Submit Release
On the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, we call for peace and respect for the victims

SLOVENIA, July 11 - Today, we are observing the International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica. It is a day when we remember the 8,372 victims, and when the wounds of the mothers of Srebrenica and other survivors who lost their loved ones —husbands, sons and brothers — are reopened. Our thoughts are with them in their grief and deep sorrow.

