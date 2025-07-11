Linguation Sets New Standards in Certified Translations

MUNICH, BAYERN, GERMANY, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linguation.com, founded in 2019, is redefining how certified translations are delivered across Europe. With a fully digital platform, the company streamlines the entire process – from document upload to delivery – offering a fast, user-friendly experience without compromising on quality.

Certified Translations from Sworn Experts

Linguation collaborates with a broad network of court-sworn specialist translators. This ensures that every certified translation meets the legal and formal requirements of public authorities, universities, and institutions – whether for birth certificates, employment references, or marriage documents.

Focus on Security and Innovation

To meet growing demands for digital trust, Linguation has launched a verification feature that allows translated documents to be authenticated online. This supports customers in completing official procedures faster, especially in increasingly digital public administrations.

A Clear Mission

“Our goal has always been to combine translation expertise with the convenience of digital services,” says a company spokesperson. “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get official documents translated properly and on time.”

More Information

Further details and instant quotes are available at: www.linguation.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.