BTC Launches AI Service "Kitso," Accessible to All via Voice Call

BTC in partnership with BlackNGreen Launched 'Kitso' – AI Voice Service for All Phones to Bridge Botswana’s Digital Divide through a simple voice call to 1200.

We have set the standard for user-first, scalable tech. With BlackNGreen’s AI, we built Kitso—bringing digital inclusivity to Botswana. A proud moment as we celebrate 45 years of industry leadership.” — Matlhogonolo Maje, BTC’s Head of Consumer Products

GABORONE, BOTSWANA, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC) introduces Kitso, a new artificial intelligence voice service accessible to all mobile subscribers. This innovation enables users to obtain information through simple voice calls without requiring smartphones or internet data. Customers access the service by dialing toll-free number 1200 from any BTC mobile device.Kitso functions as an instant voice assistant for daily needs. The service processes natural language queries in English, delivering immediate spoken responses. Users request practical information such as weather forecasts, transport schedules, financial guidance, or educational support through conversational interactions.Simple and Inclusive by DesignUniversal accessibility defines Kitso's design. The service operates on all mobile devices, including basic feature phones. No data plans, applications, or digital literacy are required. This approach ensures nationwide inclusion, serving urban professionals, rural communities, students, and elders equally.Service activation requires a single step: BTC subscribers dial 1200 directly from their mobile phones. No alternative access methods or subscriptions are necessary. Calls follow standard voice rates without premium charges.BTC developed Kitso through its technology partnership with BlackNGreen . The collaboration focused on creating practical AI solutions aligned with Botswana's communication needs. “We set the standard, customer-first technology that scales.” says Matlhogonolo Maje , BTC’s Head of Consumer Products. “Partnering with BlackNGreen’s AI expertise enabled us to engineer Kitso, making digital inclusivity truly possible for Botswana, ensuring that no one is left behind. This is how we demonstrate 45 years of industry leadership as we celebrate our 45th anniversary”, he added.Kitso supports multiple daily applications. Farmers obtain agricultural advisories, travelers access transport information, students receive educational explanations, and families acquire health guidance. The service also provides instructions for BTC products like Smega mobile money transfers.Initial deployment confirms Kitso's operational reliability. The system handles diverse queries across Botswana's regions 24 hours daily. Technical infrastructure ensures consistent performance within BTC's network coverage areas.Commitment to InclusionBotswana Telecommunications Corporation maintains its 45-year focus on nationwide connectivity. The Kitso initiative advances this mission through barrier-free technology access. Service improvements will follow based on user feedback and technical evaluation.BTC subscribers access Kitso immediately by dialing 1200 from any BTC mobile number.

