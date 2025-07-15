Inside the Billion-Dollar Blind Box Boom: Human Centric Group Explores Pop Mart’s Marketing Model
A young woman unboxes a Labubu blind box figure, capturing the joy and surprise at the heart of Pop Mart’s emotional marketing strategy.
Giusy Versace, Consultant at Human Centric Group and author of the new analysis on Labubu and emotional marketing.
Giusy Versace of Human Centric Group decodes the emotional triggers behind Pop Mart's global success—and what brands can learn from Labubu.
In 2024, Pop Mart reported more than RMB 13.0 billion in revenue and a 204% increase in net profits, reflecting the widespread appeal of its original characters and surprise-based retail strategy. Versace’s report highlights how emotional triggers—such as anticipation, status, community, and repetition—are strategically embedded into the Pop Mart customer experience.
“Labubu is no longer just a collectible—it’s a cultural statement,” said Giusy Versace. “The brand's strength lies in how emotional dynamics are built into every interaction.”
The article identifies five core emotional drivers behind Pop Mart’s success:
1. Surprise as Status: The chance to uncover rare figurines creates exclusivity and symbolic value.
2. Compulsive Buying Loops: Blind packaging encourages repeat purchases and sustained engagement.
3. Scarcity and Secondary Market Growth: Limited editions and resale opportunities add perceived value.
4. Community and Content Sharing: Social engagement strengthens brand affinity and virality.
5. Ownership of Original Design: Pop Mart develops its own characters, enabling full creative control.
Versace also discusses key risks associated with the model, including the ease of imitation, rise in counterfeit goods, and increasing scrutiny from regulators.
The article references 2022 Chinese policies that restrict blind box sales to children under the age of eight, citing concerns about addiction-like behaviors.
Drawing from recent GlobalWebIndex (GWI) data, the report notes that this trend spans age groups: 18% of Gen Z and 17% of Millennials purchased collectibles in the past year, indicating broad generational relevance.
The full article, titled “Labubu Blind Boxes: emotional marketing that turns surprise into desire”, is available on the Human Centric Group website:
👉 https://humancg.com/labubu-blind-boxes-the-marketing-power-of-surprise-toys
About Human Centric Group
Human Centric Group is a boutique branding agency based in London, known for translating deep human insights into brand strategies that drive long-term growth. The agency works with global leaders across sectors, including Danone, IKEA, and Mitsubishi Electric, applying a human-first approach to marketing, product innovation, and storytelling.
About the Author
Driven by a deep curiosity for human behaviour and digital ecosystems, Giusy Versace holds a Master’s degree in Digital Sociology and Web Analysis from the University of Naples Federico II, where she graduated with highest honors. Her academic background blends sociological insight, data analysis, and digital culture.
Her professional journey began at Human Centric Group. Here, she supports leading brands in translating complex market data into actionable insights and strategic recommendations.
With a passion for storytelling, research, and global cultures, Giusy believes that every dataset hides a narrative worth uncovering and that the true power of data lies in how we choose to communicate it.
Media Enquiries
HUMAN CENTRIC GROUP LTD
+44 20 3693 4480
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.