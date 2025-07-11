SYDNEY BASED BLOG CHICKS LIFESTYLE MAGAZINE COMMENCE FEATURES ON TIPS DIY EXTERIOR HOUSE PAINTING

Australian Bloggers House Painters Bondi

Due to reader requests, Australian lifestyle magazine website Blog Chicks commence publishing a series of features on DIY home renovation trades.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blog Chicks Lifestyle Magazine is an online magazine website managed by Australian Bloggers on lifestyle matters, travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor or home builder. There is something for everyone.During August, they are responding to reader enquiries relating to trades used in home renovation projects with features from House Painters Bondi who are leading house painters in Bondi who are specialists at assisting with home painting work across New South Wales.The first features are on the benefits of getting professional help with exterior and roof painting of homes needing repainting.House Painters Bondi are known for the extensive expertise in interior and exterior house painting work. Their experienced staff are able to advise on the most suitable options for any painting work needed. To learn more about their array of home painting services they have by visiting their website here: https://housepaintersbondi.com.au Dianne Muller, content editor for Blog Chicks Lifestyle Magazine said this in her interview with Eleven Media “The website blog has been experiencing great growth in visitors to the online magazine over recent years. The management team have listened to the feedback survey from website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. The team have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information provided to all visitors to the website.”Learn more about Blog Chicks Lifestyle Magazine and their array of lifestyle blogging features via their website here: https://blogchicks.com.au About Blog Chicks Lifestyle MagazineBlog Chicks Lifestyle Magazine is an online lifestyle magazine and leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web, on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a Family Lawyer or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.The blog has been in operation for over 10 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring unknown Australian industry sectors and companies.

