Akatu Media Lifestyle Magazine To Commence Features On The New Zealand Property Scene

Akatu Media confirmed to Sennza Media that they will shortly commence feature posts that focus on latest trends in the New Zealand property market.

QUEENSTOWN, SOUTH ISLAND, NEW ZEALAND, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akatu Media 's digital online magazine run features on all lifestyle matters, travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor. There is something for everyone.Interest from readers on the latest trends in overseas property has grown and they are about to commence a series of informative feature posts that focus on all matters related to this. They have has also observed that there continues to be a steady number of enquires from Australian property investors looking to secure property in Queenstown, one of the most sought-after locations in New Zealand. They found that currently, the combined population for Queenstown and Wanaka is approximately 38,000 and this is predicted to double in the next 40 years. The present visitor numbers on a peak day are 80,000 and this is predicted to increase to 138,000 in the next 40 years also.The team at Akatu Media have had a long relationship with David Penrose , leading Queenstown based real estate agent and he has kindly offered expert insight on matters relating to featured posts on this intentionally sought after region of New Zealand. Further information on the Queenstown property market can be obtained by contacting David Penrose via his website here: https://www.davidpenrose.com Anton Craver, Content Editor at Akatu Media said this in her interview with Eleven Media, “We have been experiencing great growth in visitors to our online magazine over recent years. We have listened to the feedback survey from our website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. We have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with our clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information we provide to our website visitors.”The online blog has been in operation for over 5 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring Australasian industry sectors and companies.About Akatu MediaAkatu Media Lifestyle Magazine is a leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a business coach or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.To learn more about Akatu Media Lifestyle Magazine, visit their website here: https://www.akatu.net

