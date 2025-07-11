The world’s smartest young maths minds descend on the Sunshine Coast for the International Mathematical Olympiad 2025

Before QLD gets the sporting Olympics in 2032, the Olympics of mathematics hits the state this week on the Sunshine Coast.

The Australian Maths Trust (AMT), on behalf of the Australian mathematics community, is excited and honoured to host the 66th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) which officially starts on Monday.It will be the second time since the event began in 1959 that Australia has hosted the prestigious event, the first being Canberra in 1988, when a 12-year-old Australian mathematician, Terence 'Terry' Tao, became the youngest ever winner of a gold medal at IMO. Terry is now widely acknowledged as one of the world’s greatest mathematicians and will be attending IMO 2025 as Patron of the IMO to give a special guest lecture to the participating students.635 students from 114 countries have just arrived for the prestigious competition which takes place on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, from 10-20 July 2025. This is the largest number ever to attend an IMO competition. The official competition exams run from Tuesday 15th July and will be held at the Sunshine Coast Convention Centre at Novotel Twin Waters.“IMO brings the brightest young minds from around the world. These are students from years 9 – 12 or equivalent from over 100 nations. The competition represents the culmination of many years of mathematical endeavour and hundreds of attempts at solving problems,” said Mike Clapper, CEO of the Australian Maths Trust (AMT).“This is about as big as it gets for school-age mathematics in Australia, we are excited to see what these students can achieve including our own Australian team which includes students from New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland,” Mr Clapper continued.IMO is the largest and most prestigious of all the international Olympiads, having grown from seven countries in 1959 to over a hundred each year. Australia has participated since 1981.“IMO brings mathematics to the forefront. These students all work incredibly hard and it’s a testament to their dedication to make it to IMO. More than a maths competition – and the competition will no doubt be tough – IMO presents the opportunity for the over 600 students and the AMT to meet the next generation of problem solvers, share meals and cultural experiences, and learn together,” Mr Clapper continued."These students represent the brightest and keenest maths minds in the world with their results from IMO setting them up for entry into the world’s best universities. All of these students quickly become highly contested employment prospects back in their own countries and across the globe with many past competitors attracting attention from some of the world’s biggest employers including leading tech and financial companies.“We welcome IMO participants from all over the world, and we hope all the students, their leaders and mentors, enjoy their time on the beautiful Sunshine Coast and soak up everything that Australia has to offer. We know they will make invaluable connections along their IMO journey,” Mr Clapper concluded.IMO 2025 is made possible by AMT’s Principal Sponsor XTX Markets, a leading algorithmic trading firm, and proud donor to maths education globally, along with other sponsors including the Sunshine Coast Council and Visit Sunshine Coast. For more information on IMO 2025, and the Australian Maths Trust, visit IMO 2025 | Australian Maths Trust.QUICK FACTS ON IMO• IMO is the largest of all the scientific Maths Olympiads. This prestigious competition was first held in Romania in 1959 where 7 countries participated.• IMO takes place on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, from 10-20 July 2025.• The official competition exams run from Tuesday 15th July – Wednesday 16th July, and is held at the Sunshine Coast Convention Centre at Novotel Twin Waters.• The competition will include 9 hours of exam time for students across 2 days.• This IMO is the second time Australia has hosted the prestigious event, the first being Canberra in 1988.• AMT is excited to be welcoming four interesting and diverse guest speakers at IMO 2025. Terence Tao, Cheryl Praeger, Eddie Woo and Burkard Polster will all be delivering guest lectures at the event (bios available on request)• At the 1988 IMO in Canberra Bob Hawke presented young mathematician, Terence Tao, with his gold medal. Terence Tao is now widely acknowledged as one of the world’s greatest mathematicians and will be coming to the IMO this year to give a special guest lecture to the participating students.• The Sunshine Coast held a Mascot naming competition at Sunshine Coast schools – Algebaroo – is the mascot which represents the tying together of a key area of mathematics, algebra, with Australia’s much-loved kangaroo.• IMO will see the launch of the AMT Alumni Network - a new program that aims to enable ex-Olympians to better connect with each other and with the activities of the AMT.• IMO 2026 will take place in China, and IMO 2027 will take place in Hungary.• 635 students are taking part from 114 countries.• 35,000 meals are being prepared over 12 days – 33% of which are vegetarian.• 61,200 trees have been planted in Australia and abroad to offset the carbon emissions created by the event.

