Non-Profit HP Benson Association Inc. Sues Paramount Global, CBS Interactive, and CBS Broadcasting for Violation of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act Alleging Harmful Deception Affecting the 2020 Presidential Election

FARMINGTON HILLS, Michigan – A Michigan nonprofit has filed suit against CBS News and its parent companies, alleging that the network engaged in deceptive coverage during the 2020 presidential election in violation of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act.

HP Benson Association Inc., based in Farmington Hills, filed the lawsuit in Livingston County Circuit Court against Paramount Global, CBS Broadcasting Inc., and CBS Interactive Inc. The case, filed by attorney Martin H. Leaf, is listed under case number 25-32852-CZ.

“This case is not about politics it is about fairness and the public’s right to truthful information. Deception by the media, if it spews a biased narrative should not be allowed,” said Leaf.

The complaint accuses CBS News of omitting and misrepresenting material facts during its election reporting, including its coverage of Hunter Biden’s laptop and the portrayal of presidential candidates during televised interviews. The organization alleges these editorial choices misled viewers and influenced public perception at a critical time in the democratic process.

“This lawsuit is not intended to change the outcome of the 2020 election, nor is it politically motivated to favor one candidate or party over another. Instead, this legal action emerges from compelling recent evidence confirming long-held concerns about the deliberate concealment and distortion of critical information, which profoundly impacted voters’ ability to make informed decisions,” said Leaf.

“Regardless of political affiliation, Michigan consumers have the right to truthful and complete reporting,” said Leaf, counsel for HP Benson Association. “This case is about media accountability and the public’s access to accurate information.”

The lawsuit seeks injunctive and declaratory relief, not damages, and aims to address a pattern of deceptive, unfair, and unconscionable conduct by CBS News and its flagship program “60 Minutes” during the 2020 presidential election. The lawsuit also seeks declaratory relief that the Michigan Consumer Protection Act is an appropriate state regulation regarding harmful deception by the Media when their message is associated with hateful deceptive incitement associated with criminal violence against innocent Jews and other minorities.

Among the allegations, the lawsuit claims that:

CBS described the Hunter Biden laptop story as “unverified” or “Russian disinformation,” despite internal acknowledgment of its authenticity.

The network selectively edited interviews with then-President Donald Trump while presenting candidate Joe Biden in a more favorable light.

Biden was allegedly provided advance notice of interview questions and had his responses edited for clarity, without similar accommodations made for other candidates.

The suit also references recently reported concerns regarding President Biden’s health during the 2020 campaign, suggesting that key information was withheld from the public and not adequately pursued by major media outlets.

The legal action does not challenge the outcome of the election but argues that media organizations should be held accountable when their reporting may shape voter understanding of candidates and key issues.

The complaint further seeks clarification on the application of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act to broadcast and digital news content, particularly in cases involving allegations of misinformation or harmful editorial bias.

Martin H. Leaf

Counsel for Plaintiff

HP Benson Association Inc.

33228 W. 12 Mile Rd., Ste. 345

Farmington Hills, MI 48334

CASE INFORMATION

HP BENSON ASSOCIATION INC., a Michigan nonprofit, Plaintiff -v- PARAMOUNT GLOBAL d/b/a PARAMOUNT, a Delaware corporation, CBS BROADCASTING INC., a New York corporation, and CBS INTERACTIVE INC., a Delaware corporation

Case No. 25-32852-CZ

Download Case (PDF)

HP Benson Association, Inc. is a Michigan-based nonprofit organization committed to promoting transparency and integrity in media reporting. The association focuses on educating the public about deceptive journalism practices and advocating for accountability through legal and educational initiatives aimed at ensuring fair, accurate, and comprehensive news coverage.

