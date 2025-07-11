India Semiconductor Market 2025: Industry to Reach USD 161.0 Billion by 2033, At a CAGR of 12.45%

India Semiconductor Market Research Report 2025-2033

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group's report titled "India Semiconductor Market Report by Components (Memory Devices, Logic Devices, Analog IC, MPU, Discrete Power Devices, MCU, Sensors, and Others), Material Used (Silicon Carbide, Gallium Manganese Arsenide, Copper Indium Gallium Selenide, Molybdenum Disulfide, and Others), End User (Automotive, Industrial, Data Centre, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, and Others), and Region 2025-2033", the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, including market share, growth, trends, and regional insights.How Big is the India Semiconductor Industry?The India semiconductor market size reached USD 53.2 Billion in 2024 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 161.0 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.45% during 2025-2033.Market Statistics:• Base Year: 2024• Historical Years: 2019-2024• Forecast Years: 2025-2033• Market Size in 2024: USD 53.2 Billion• Market Size in 2033: USD 161.0 Billion• Market Growth Rate (CAGR) 2025-2033: 12.45%India Semiconductor Market Trends and Drivers:India semiconductor market is experiencing growth accelerated by surging digitalization, augmented demand for automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and government-sponsored efforts to establish a self-dependent semiconductor ecosystem. Essentially, India's escalating hunger for smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, wearables, and IoT devices is aggressively boosting semiconductor consumption in consumer technology categories. Further, the growing electric vehicle (EV) and automotive industry, particularly with increasing smart and connected cars, is driving demand for semiconductors applied in sensors, battery management modules, and infotainment modules.Additionally, India's 5G rollout, data centers, and building cloud infrastructure are generating additional demand for high-performance semiconductors that can handle next-generation communication networks and big-scale computation. Additionally, government initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, and setting up semiconductor manufacturing parks are building a supportive policy and investment ecosystem that is drawing in domestic players as well as international giants to invest in India's semiconductor value chain. In addition to this, India's strategic thrust towards positioning itself as a global leader in electronics manufacturing under the "Make in India" program is heightening initiatives to domesticate semiconductor design, fabrication, assembly, and testing.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-semiconductor-market/requestsample Other than that, post-pandemic realignments in global supply chains and geopolitical tensions have triggered multinational corporations to evaluate India as a robust alternative for semiconductor sourcing and production. Along with this, increasing investments in semiconductor design services, particularly around VLSI design, embedded systems, and chip prototyping, are reinforcing India's position as a leading design and R&D hub. Moreover, academia-industry-research convergence is promoting talent development and innovation in chip technology, which will be pivotal in developing long-term sectoral strength.In addition, India's rapidly growing fintech, healthcare tech, and industrial automation industries are driving demand for semiconductors in niche applications like payment terminals, medical equipment, and intelligent manufacturing tools. Further, growth in AI, machine learning, and edge computing is increasing demand for energy-efficient and high-performance chips that can support sophisticated data processing at scale. In addition to this, digital payment ecosystems and e-commerce growth are also counting on safe and effective semiconductor solutions for transaction protection and device verification. Overall, a combination of technological innovation, global repositioning, favorable policy interventions, and increasing domestic demand is driving India semiconductor industry as a pivotal support pillar of the country's digital economy.India Semiconductor Market Report Segmentation:The report has segmented the market into the following categories:Segmentation by Components:• Memory Devices• Logic Devices• Analog IC• MPU• Discrete Power Devices• MCU• Sensors• OthersSegmentation by Material Used:• Silicon Carbide• Gallium Manganese Arsenide• Copper Indium Gallium Selenide• Molybdenum Disulfide• OthersSegmentation by End User:• Automotive• Industrial• Data Center• Telecommunication• Consumer Electronics• Aerospace and Defense• Healthcare• OthersSegmentation by Region:• South India• North India• West and Central India• East IndiaTop Players Analysis:The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. It covers various aspects such as market structure, positioning of key players, top strategies for success, a competitive dashboard, and a company evaluation quadrant. Furthermore, the report includes comprehensive profiles of all major companies.Contact Our Analysts for Brochure Requests, Customization, and Inquiries Before Purchase: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=9343&flag=C Other Key Points Covered in the Report:• COVID-19 Impact on the Market• Porter's Five Forces Analysis• Strategic Recommendations• Market Dynamics• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends• Market Drivers and Success Factors• SWOT Analysis• Value Chain Analysis• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape• Top Winning Strategies• Recent Industry News• Key Technological Trends & DevelopmentNote: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.Browse Latest Blogs by IMARC Group:• Top 10 Indian Electric Vehicle Battery Companies: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-electric-vehicle-battery-manufacturing-companies • Top 12 Prepaid Cards Companies in India: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-prepaid-cards-companies • Top 16 Pharmaceutical Companies in India: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-pharmaceutical-companies • Top 5 Cigarette Companies in India: https://www.imarcgroup.com/top-india-cigarette-companies • Top 7 Pan Masala Manufacturers and Brands in India: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pan-masala-manufacturers • Top Companies in Indian Sports Nutrition Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sports-nutrition-companies-india

