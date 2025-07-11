Alona Lebedieva: Ukraine’s EU Integration to Create Economic Opportunities Across Central and Eastern Europe

Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent study by the Polish Economic Institute indicates that Ukraine’s accession to the European Union will deliver a tangible positive impact not only for Ukraine but also for the entire Central and Eastern European region. Under an optimistic scenario, Ukraine’s economy could expand by 26%, driven by deeper integration into European supply chains, accelerated reforms, and increased financial support from the EU.Countries that already maintain close economic ties with Ukraine, such as Poland, Lithuania, and Hungary, are expected to benefit the most from this enlargement of the common market. For Poland, for example, additional GDP growth is estimated at 0.17%. These countries are also emerging as key hubs for the trade of goods that previously flowed to Ukraine from Russia and Belarus — particularly fuel and industrial products.The report highlights that Polish exports to Ukraine have more than doubled over the past three years. Poland has now become the largest importer of Ukrainian goods globally and the second largest supplier to Ukraine after China. This is reshaping the economic landscape of the region, fostering a robust market in Central and Eastern Europe defined by growing interdependencies.According to Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian industrial-investment group Aurum Group, these trends demonstrate that Ukraine’s European integration is not only a political or security decision but also a pragmatic economic strategy that unlocks new prospects for manufacturing, foreign investment, and stronger positions for Ukrainian companies within the EU single market.“We are already witnessing how our market is adapting to EU standards and becoming increasingly attractive to partners from neighboring countries. For Ukrainian businesses, this represents both an opportunity for growth and a responsibility to fully capitalize on these prospects,” said Lebedieva. “For Central and Eastern Europe, Ukraine’s accession is a chance to solidify its role as a powerful manufacturing and logistics hub within the EU.”Ukraine’s path toward European integration is thus creating added value for the entire region. It is driving economic growth, modernizing infrastructure, enhancing industrial cooperation, and reinforcing energy and logistics security. As a result, Central and Eastern Europe has the potential to evolve into a new center of gravity within the European Union, founded on mutual benefit and close partnership.

