Covalense Digital Unveils Csmart iPaaS for Next-Gen Telco & Enterprise Integration, API Monetisation

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covalense Digital, a global leader in digital engineering & transformation solutions, today announced the launch of Csmart iPaaS 3.2.0, the latest version of its powerful integration platform. The release introduces robust, AI-enabled features designed to accelerate digital journeys across telecom & enterprise ecosystems, streamline integrations, enhance security, & scale operations for multi-tenant environments.

With the latest version of Csmart iPaaS API, businesses can accelerate time-to-market with integrations & workflows deployed up to 50-70% faster. The platform enables organisations to reduce development time through intuitive low-code/no-code configuration while strengthening security & compliance.

As an Open API NaaS Gateway, the platform significantly simplifies exposing & monetisation of network capabilities as APIs while maintaining robust governance & security standards. The platform is designed for scale, seamlessly supporting complex, multi-tenant ecosystems—ideal for telecom providers managing multiple clients & enterprises with subsidiaries from a single platform. Its robust security features & real-time data connectivity capabilities reduce compliance risks & ensure uninterrupted service delivery—ultimately enabling organisations to respond swiftly to market demands while delivering superior customer experience.

"Csmart iPaaS 3.2.0 is a milestone release that empowers businesses to integrate faster, operate smarter, & innovate fearlessly where speed, agility, & collaboration are non-negotiable", said Santhosh Lagishetty, Vice President – Product Management of Covalense Digital. "This release transforms how organisations manage their integration needs by reducing development time through low-code tools whilst strengthening security & compliance — delivering tangible business value across the enterprise."

Key Highlights of Csmart iPaaS 3.2.0

Multi-Partner Ecosystem: Slash partners onboarding & integration timelines significantly while expanding service portfolios.

Agile Telco APIs: Simplify API modeling with secure gateway integration for faster go-to-market.

Open API NaaS Gateway: Facilitate standardised integration processes through exposing & monetisation of network capabilities as APIs, reducing complexity & technical barriers.

API Monetisation: Transform APIs into revenue generators with flexible pricing models, usage analytics, & automated billing capabilities.

AI-Driven Observability: Leverage anomaly detection & self-healing capabilities to ensure optimal system performance & reduce manual intervention.

Flexible Deployment: Balance control with scalability through hybrid deployment options.

Real-Time Connectivity: Enable immediate data exchange between systems for responsive customer interactions.

Low-Code Configuration: Empower business users to create integrations without coding expertise, reducing IT dependencies.

The platform also includes intelligent monitoring for anomaly detection, automatic error recovery for failed API calls, workflow collaboration tools for cross-team efficiency, intelligent data mapping for incompatible systems, enhanced transaction security with real-time validation, advanced multi-factor authentication, & automated governance with comprehensive audit trails for streamlined compliance. Additionally, the comprehensive API monetisation capabilities enable organisations to package, price, & track API consumption, creating new revenue opportunities from existing digital assets.

Csmart iPaaS 3.2.0 is market-ready & thoroughly tested for deployment in telecom & enterprise environments. The new release expands from a single-tenant model to a multi-tenant environment, extending its usability across business users without coding experience & service providers. Csmart iPaaS ensures seamless data flow, governance, & innovation.

About Covalense Digital

At Covalense Digital, we empower telecommunications and enterprises to thrive in the digital age. Through our cutting-edge platforms and tailored solutions, we enable seamless customer journeys—from onboarding to billing to care—using advanced cloud, AI, and mobile technologies.

Specialising in digital transformation solutions for around two decades, we help our clients create exceptional customer experiences while unlocking new opportunities. Our mission is to deliver meaningful business value through innovation.

Headquartered in Bangalore, India, with offices across five continents, we forge lasting partnerships with customers worldwide, helping them achieve transformative results through technology excellence.

For more information, please visit https://covalensedigital.com/.

