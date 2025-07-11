Joey is a website designer and SEO specialist Creative Stories Media

Southern California’s premier full-service marketing agency, Creative Stories Media, adds website designer to their creative team.

I am thrilled to have Joey join Creative Stories Media as our web developer and SEO specialist. ” — Dave Berry

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Stories Media Adds Talented Web Designer Southern California’s premier full-service marketing agency , Creative Stories Media, has added another creative to their talented team. The full-service marketing agency located in Temecula California, has brought in website designer and SEO guru, Joey Renteria.Joey, who has decades of marketing experience, has crafted websites for companies like Cal Spas, Arlanza Market, Western States Metal Roofing, Bhakti Love, The Skin Specialist, and many others. His SEO talents have helped his clients move their websites to the top of search engines, allowing them to increase their customer base and annual revenues.Joey had this to say about joining the Creative Stories Media team: “I am excited to be working with Rachel and Dave, and I am very honored to be part of the talent at Creative Stories Media. Everyone they have chosen to be on this team has more than vision - they have a passion for their craft, and you can sense that something great is on the horizon; not just for them but for their clients.”Creative Stories Media Co-founder, Rachel Bollin was ecstatic when she met Joey, and he was interested in becoming part of the CSM team. “Joey has such a passion for marketing, I knew immediately he would be a fantastic addition to our team. We weren’t just looking for a web designer, we were looking for someone who had vast knowledge and experience in marketing and SEO. Joey does a great job of informing our clients about web development and how important SEO is to their success. We love working with Joey and so do our clients.”Joey has been with CSM for 3 months now and has been an essential part of bringing on new clients and ensuring their end product exceeds expectations. When asked about working with Joey, Co-founder Dave Berry said, “I am thrilled to have Joey join Creative Stories Media as our web developer and SEO specialist. His creative expertise in these areas will help our clients stand out online and reach more people. I can’t wait to see the impact he will make with our team!”Creative Stories Media plans to announce another new team addition in the coming weeks. With their rapid growth, it will be fun to see what 2025 brings to this exciting new agency. You can learn more about Creative Stories Media at creativestoriesmedia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.