Artificial Intelligence Consortium minutes – May 2025
Co-chairs & Moderators
Breeden, Sarah – Bank of England
Pritchard, Sarah – Financial Conduct Authority
Members
Ahmed, Ratul – Commerzbank AG
Beliossi, Giovanni – Axyon AI SRL
Bhatti, Tanveer – Revolut
Buchanan, Bonnie Gai – University of Surrey
Daley, Sue – techUK
Dunmur, Alan – Allica Bank
Hughes, Clara – Pension Insurance Corp
Jefferson, Michael – Amazon Web Services
Jones, Matthew – Nationwide
Kazantsev, Gary – Bloomberg LP
Kazim, Emre – Holistic AI
Li, Feng – Bayes Business School
Magazzeni, Daniele – JPMorgan
Pearce, Christopher – esure Group
Pearce, Luke – Santander
Prince, Emily – LSEG
Rees, Harriet – Starling Bank Limited
Rosenshine, Kate – Microsoft
Szpruch, Lukasz – The Alan Turing Institute
Valane, Jeffrey – HSBC
Wade, David – Goldman Sachs
Wintle, Anna – Visa
Xu, Justin – Millennium Global Investments
Observers
Croxson, Karen – CMA
Fairburn, James – HMT
Seiler, Chia – Ofcom
Apologies
Dhawan, Rohit – Lloyds Banking Group
Mullins, Inga – Fluency
Patel, Parimal – Schroders
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.