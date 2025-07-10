Submit Release
Artificial Intelligence Consortium minutes – May 2025

Co-chairs & Moderators

Breeden, Sarah – Bank of England

Pritchard, Sarah – Financial Conduct Authority

Members

Ahmed, Ratul – Commerzbank AG 

Beliossi, Giovanni – Axyon AI SRL 

Bhatti, Tanveer – Revolut

Buchanan, Bonnie Gai – University of Surrey 

Daley, Sue – techUK 

Dunmur, Alan – Allica Bank 

Hughes, Clara – Pension Insurance Corp 

Jefferson, Michael – Amazon Web Services 

Jones, Matthew – Nationwide  

Kazantsev, Gary – Bloomberg LP 

Kazim, Emre – Holistic AI 

Li, Feng – Bayes Business School 

Magazzeni, Daniele – JPMorgan 

Pearce, Christopher – esure Group 

Pearce, Luke – Santander 

Prince, Emily – LSEG

Rees, Harriet – Starling Bank Limited 

Rosenshine, Kate – Microsoft 

Szpruch, Lukasz – The Alan Turing Institute 

Valane, Jeffrey – HSBC 

Wade, David – Goldman Sachs 

Wintle, Anna – Visa 

Xu, Justin – Millennium Global Investments 

Observers

Croxson, Karen – CMA

Fairburn, James – HMT

Seiler, Chia – Ofcom

Apologies

Dhawan, Rohit – Lloyds Banking Group

Mullins, Inga – Fluency

Patel, Parimal – Schroders 

