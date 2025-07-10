Artificial Intelligence Consortium minutes – May 2025

Co-chairs & Moderators Breeden, Sarah – Bank of England Pritchard, Sarah – Financial Conduct Authority Members Ahmed, Ratul – Commerzbank AG Beliossi, Giovanni – Axyon AI SRL Bhatti, Tanveer – Revolut Buchanan, Bonnie Gai – University of Surrey Daley, Sue – techUK Dunmur, Alan – Allica Bank Hughes, Clara – Pension Insurance Corp Jefferson, Michael – Amazon Web Services Jones, Matthew – Nationwide Kazantsev, Gary – Bloomberg LP Kazim, Emre – Holistic AI Li, Feng – Bayes Business School Magazzeni, Daniele – JPMorgan Pearce, Christopher – esure Group Pearce, Luke – Santander Prince, Emily – LSEG Rees, Harriet – Starling Bank Limited Rosenshine, Kate – Microsoft Szpruch, Lukasz – The Alan Turing Institute Valane, Jeffrey – HSBC Wade, David – Goldman Sachs Wintle, Anna – Visa Xu, Justin – Millennium Global Investments Observers Croxson, Karen – CMA Fairburn, James – HMT Seiler, Chia – Ofcom Apologies Dhawan, Rohit – Lloyds Banking Group Mullins, Inga – Fluency Patel, Parimal – Schroders

