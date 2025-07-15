Fasoo Poised for Market Growth as Demand Surges for Intelligent Data-centric Backup Against Ransomware

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

— Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, helps organizations strengthen resilience with Fasoo Content Backup and Recovery (FC-BR), its innovative EBR (Enterprise Backup and Recovery) solution that provides real-time, file-level backups, granular backup policies, and secure access via browser.

“Recent ransomware attacks go beyond file encryption; they now target backup data itself,” said Ronald Arden, EVP, CTO & COO at Fasoo. “FC-BR ensures business continuity by storing backup files in secure, remote environments and encrypting sensitive data to prevent unauthorized access or exfiltration. This way, organizations not only recover quickly but also maintain control over what matters most.”

Unlike traditional backup tools that operate on fixed schedules or system-wide volumes, FC-BR focuses on individual document activities, backing up each file the moment it is created or modified. This minimizes potential data loss and ensures critical information assets are always protected. Backup policies can be customized to focus on high-priority or sensitive content, enabling efficient storage use and targeted protection.

Key capabilities include:

• Resilient Ransomware Defense: FC-BR stores data in isolated backup storage, protecting against malware that targets both active files and local backups. Even if an endpoint is compromised, critical documents remain intact and recoverable.

• Efficient, Granular Backup Policies: Instead of backing up every file indiscriminately, FC-BR allows administrators to define what to back up by file type, folder, user group, or classification. This reduces storage overhead and enables users to restore specific files by type, date, or full history.

• Comprehensive Backup File Visibility & Control: Administrators have full visibility into who backed up what, when, and from where. Non-compliant or unnecessary files can be identified and removed from the backup system, ensuring better governance and reducing unnecessary exposure.

• Secure Browser Access: Users can securely access backup files through direct URLs, with no need to restore them, making it easier to locate, reference, or preview documents in daily workflows.

Amid rising demand for resilient data protection, Fasoo’s introduction of an intelligent EBR solution reflects its long-term strategy to lead in the data-centric security market.

By integrating policy automation and file-level protection into backup and recovery, Fasoo addresses urgent enterprise needs while unlocking new opportunities for recurring revenue and enterprise adoption.

As data governance and business continuity rise to the top of strategic priorities, Fasoo is well-positioned to drive sustainable growth through innovation that aligns with the evolving security and compliance landscape.

For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/solutions/ransomware/.

