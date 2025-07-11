Governor Stein Announces $7.3 Million Will Help Small Business Recovery in Western North Carolina

Raleigh, N.C.

Today, Governor Josh Stein announced that nine small business recovery projects in western North Carolina have been awarded grants from the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s new Hurricane Helene recovery program to help local governments rebuild damaged infrastructure. A total of $7.3 million will support projects in the City of Morganton, the towns of Gamewell and Clyde, and in Chimney Rock Village.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, especially in western North Carolina, and this first round of infrastructure grants marks another important milestone on the road to recovery,” said Governor Stein. “I thank the legislature for funding these infrastructure investments.”

First announced by Governor Stein in late April, the $55 million from the Commerce Department’s Rural Economic Development Division offers local governments a vital resource for small business recovery in their areas. Awards to a local government can fund individual project grants up to $1 million to rebuild the public infrastructure that small businesses in their communities rely on to operate and thrive. Projects can include the rebuilding of water, sewer, gas, telecommunications, and other utility lines, and can include sidewalk and curb infrastructure and other repairs to remove barriers and restore or increase access to impacted small businesses.

The program utilizes state funds appropriated by the North Carolina General Assembly in the Disaster Recovery Act of 2025 Part 1. Funding is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and applications are still being accepted.

“I’m grateful the North Carolina General Assembly quickly provided funds for this vital new infrastructure recovery program earlier in the year,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Commerce will continue to work on all fronts, from small business recovery to the rebuilding of damaged homes, as we revitalize the western part of our state.”

Awards from the Small Business Infrastructure Grant Program (SmBIZ) for this first round of projects include:

Jurisdiction Notes City of Morganton $1 million to support the rehabilitation of an 800-foot section of the River Village Boardwalk Town of Gamewell $87,187 to support the replacement of a failing sewer pump generator Town of Clyde $737,477 to support the repair and enhancement of sidewalk and curb infrastructure within its downtown business district Chimney Rock Village $5.5 million to support six separate projects

A detailed description of each project is available at the Commerce website

An application portal and more information about the Small Business Infrastructure Grant Program can also be found online at commerce.nc.gov/SmBIZ.