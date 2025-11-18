Global Integrated Logistics Company Maersk Selects Charlotte for North American Headquarters, Bringing 520 Jobs

Raleigh, N.C.

Today, Governor Josh Stein announced that global integrated logistics company Maersk has selected Charlotte for its official North American headquarters. Maersk will add 520 jobs to its current Charlotte-based workforce over the next several years, ultimately bringing its Charlotte workforce to more than 1,300. The company will invest $16 million in Mecklenburg County in the process.

“Maersk’s decision to bring its North American headquarters to Charlotte speaks to North Carolina’s reputation as a top destination for global business,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We are home to a world-class workforce, and we’re proud to welcome Maersk to North Carolina – the top state for business in the country.”

Founded in 1904, Maersk, a subsidiary of Danish Fortune Global 500 A.P. Moller-Maersk, has evolved into a comprehensive supply chain partner, offering integrated logistics solutions that span ocean and inland transportation, warehousing, customs services and digital logistics platforms. The company’s North American business employs more than 10,000 people across various operations, commercial and corporate functions, contributing to Maersk’s global workforce of around 100,000 employees. The headquarters in Charlotte will house key corporate functions, including finance, human resources, commercial strategy, and technology.

“North Carolina has been a key partner in our growth for more than two decades, “ said Charles van der Steene, President ̶ North America Region at Maersk. “Designating Charlotte as our North American headquarters location reinforces our confidence in the state’s business climate and workforce. We’re investing in North Carolina’s future because it’s a place where innovation and opportunity come together.”

“North Carolina is honored that Maersk has chosen us to anchor their North American operations. Charlotte’s getting a second major headquarters in as many weeks, which reflects the depth of talent and quality of life of the Queen City,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “We look forward to supporting Maersk’s growth in the years ahead.”

While salaries for the new positions will vary, the average annual salary is expected to be $100,962, which exceeds the Mecklenburg County average of $86,830. These new jobs could create a potential annual payroll impact of more than $52.5 million to the local economy.

Maersk’s operation in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $1.5 billion. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs and capital investment, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $7,946,250, spread over 12 years. State payments occur only following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets.

The project’s projected return on investment of public dollars is 67 percent, meaning for every dollar of potential cost to the state, the state receives $1.67 in state revenue. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

Because Maersk chose a location in Mecklenburg County, classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 3, the company’s JDIG agreement also calls for moving $2,648,750 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. The Utility Account helps rural communities finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business. Even when new jobs are created in a Tier 3 county such as Mecklenburg, the new tax revenue generated through JDIG grants helps more economically challenged communities elsewhere in the state.

“This is a proud day for Charlotte and our state. Maersk’s investment brings not only hundreds of good-paying jobs, but also new opportunities for our local workforce and small businesses,” said N.C. Senator DeAndrea Salvador. “I’m committed to ensuring that this growth benefits all our communities and strengthens our region’s position as a hub for global commerce.”

“Maersk’s selection of Charlotte is another win for our city and a signal to the world that North Carolina and the Mecklenburg County region is a premier destination for innovation and investment,” said N.C. Representative Terry M. Brown Jr. “As someone who has long championed economic opportunity, I’m excited to see how this move will uplift our communities and create new pathways to prosperity.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, N.C. Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Central Piedmont Community College, Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, and the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.