NYC BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME WELCOMES FOUR NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Selected for the term 2025-27 after a lengthy and vigorous year-long process are: Katrina M. Adams, Ryan Martin, Eric Rubin & Hugo King

The greatest hoops city in the world deserves a strong organization that will work to preserve the glory of its past and grow the potential of its future. Our new team is committed to that and more!” — Zak Ivkovic - President/CEO hoopshallny.org

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NYC Basketball Hall of Fame Chairwoman Keri Watkins-Webb and President/CEO Zak Ivkovic are thrilled to welcome four distinguished new members elected to The Hall’s Executive Committee for the 2025-2027 term. The four new members selected after a lengthy and vigorous year-long process (bios below) are:* Katrina M. Adams - President - Harlem Junior Tennis & Education Program Ryan Martin - 1st CUNY Director of Inclusive & Adaptive Sports Eric Rubin - President & CEO – Project Max Hugo King - President & CEO – USA Brokers LLCBackground:The NYC Basketball Hall of Fame (The Hall), founded in 1990 and reborn in 2024, is undergoing its first generational transition and is expanding its (all-volunteer) leadership roster in a variety of creative ways.In May of this year, The Hall announced that Keri Watkins-Webb had been chosen to serve for a 2nd term as Chairwoman and Zak Ivkovic, Immediate Past Commissioner of the CUNY Athletic Conference, was elected President and will also replace Mike Cohen as CEO.The NYC Basketball Hall of Fame was established in 1990 by a group of dedicated NYC basketball executives and former players. From 1990 to 2017, The Founders meticulously built, developed, and maintained The Hall, carefully selecting and inducting 28 classes of illustrious individuals who significantly contributed to the development of basketball in the city, the nation, and globally.With age, declining health and the sad passing of the majority of the founding generation, a new team has agreed to accept the challenge of continuity and expansion.Ivkovic: “The city with the greatest hoops heritage in the world deserves to have a strong organization that will continue the work of preservation and growth begun by the hoopshallny.org founders. Our new team is committed to creating that and more!”In September 2024 at center court of the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, NY, just before the soon-to-be WNBA Champion New York Liberty’s last regular season game, the NYC Basketball Hall of Fame was reborn. A representative class of ten NYC natives who have impacted basketball in various capacities, from parks to professional leagues, were inducted into The Hall, taking their honored place alongside the legends of the past.In June of this year, the NYC Basketball Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2025 after a spirited process that included several stages (all documents available to the public on The Hall’s website hoopshallny.org and on social media (@hoopshallny).Bios:Katrina M. Adams has a remarkable record of accomplishment in leadership and innovation as the first African American to head the USTA, serving as Chair and President from 2015 to 2018 and as the first former player in that role. Under her leadership, the USTA opened the National Campus and transformed the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center while promoting tennis in underserved communities.A former WTA Tour player for 12 years, Adams won 20 Doubles Titles. In 2024, she received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Northwestern University and was honored with the 2023 IOC Gender Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Champions Award for her advocacy in sports. Recently, she was elected Honorary Life Vice President of the International Tennis Federation after eight years as Vice President.Adams has chaired the Billie Jean King Cup Committee and the Advantage All Committee and was a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame Executive Board. She currently serves on the Billie Jean King Cup Limited Board and as the Chair of the International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Committee. She also serves as Executive Director/President of the Harlem Junior Tennis and Education Program and has roles in private sector boards, including Athletes Unlimited. A global speaker and commentator, her debut novel, “Own the Arena,” was published in February 2021.Ryan Martin is a retired professional wheelchair basketball player who came home to NYC after a decade of success in Spain & France to win back to back National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) Championships with the New York Rolling Knicks.Through his namesake foundation founded in 2006, he has embarked on a mission to help youth and adult athletes with disabilities live independent, impassioned, productive and full lives through sports training, mentoring and education.After completing his master’s at CUNY, Ryan was tapped to create the position of CUNY Director of Inclusive and Adaptive Sports – an area he pioneered as a student. Ryan concurrently serves as a consultant for the NCAA and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on their respective Inclusive Sports Models.The 2022 USOPC College Coach of the Year, Ryan was named “40 under 40” by the Hartford Business Journal in 2019 and by Connecticut Magazine in 2015.Eric Rubin: With 30+ years of experience working internationally across the financial, sports, and non-profit sectors, Eric Rubin has an established reputation as a strategic and innovative leader who drives growth and fosters unity. Eric is well known in basketball circles as the creator of the NBA player’s first 401(k) plan. As President/CEO of Project Max, Eric is collaborating with a host of US and global superstars to combat racism and antisemitism by fostering dialogue and promoting unity.Among the many Project Max Ambassadors are: NBA: Sedric Toney, Eddy Curry, Mike Sweetney, Eddie Johnson, Dale Ellis, Theo Ratliff, Kenny Anderson, Mark West, Mike Jarvis; NFL: Deron Cherry, Tony Richardson, Nick LowryHugo King is President & CEO of USA Brokers LLC, a power brokerage company that represents manufacturers from bakery, prepared foods, grocery, wine & spirits to major players in the diamond & jewelry industry and beyond. With 3 decades of providing world class broker services to the biggest of brands, Hugo brings to the NYC Basketball Hall of Fame years of expert knowledge in brand positioning, supply chain and operations.

Tina Charles reacts to being inducted into the NYC Basketball Hall of Fame - Sept. 19, 2024

